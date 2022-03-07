Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer’s lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson’s beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.

Coach Carter, which stars Jackson as a basketball coach in California, was a hit when it was released back in 2005. The empowering sports story was widely loved by both movie and sports fans, and is fondly remembered as one of Jackson’s best roles of the 2000s. Now that it’s on Netflix, Coach Carter is finding another big audience.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 movies list shows Coach Carter as the ninth-most popular film on the entire service, behind other titles like Shrek 2 and Shooter. The star power of Jackson, combined with the love for Coach Carter from longtime fans, has given the film a bit of a resurgence.

You can check out a full breakdown of Monday’s Top 10 movies list below!

1. The Weekend Away

“When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.”

2. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.”

3. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

4. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

5. Just Like Heaven

“When a heartbroken architect moves into a new apartment, he clashes with the previous tenant’s spirit, which lingers behind.”

6. 21 Bridges

“Armed with a bold plan to lock down Manhattan, a detective on a mission races against time to catch two cop killers – and makes a shocking discovery.”

7. Against the Ice

“Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmwark’s 1909 polar expedition.”

8. Shooter

“An expert marksman is coaxed out of seclusion by colleagues who need his help to stop an assassination attempt against the president.”

9. Coach Carter

“When he takes over as Richmond High School’s basketball coach, Ken Carter demands that players show up academically as well as athletically.”

10. The Green Mile

“When a prison guard discovers that a death row inmate possesses mysterious powers, he tries desperately to prevent the condemned man’s execution.”