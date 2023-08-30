Divisive Animated Comedy Rising Through Netflix Top 10 Movies

Animated movies performing well on Netflix is nothing new. Family films like Despicable Me, Shrek, Puss in Boots, and many others have found success on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list when they're available on the service. It's not quite as common to see adult-oriented animation rise through Netflix's ranks, but the raunchy 2016 movie Sausage Party is proving that even the most mature cartoons can break through.

Sausage Party has been steadily rising through Netflix's streaming ranks over the last week or so. On Sunday, the Sony film came in ninth on the daily updating Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Wednesday's edition of the list features the raunchy comedy in the fourth overall spot, climbing past titles like The Monkey King and Despicable Me 2.

Sausage Party might have been divisive upon its release, but it's finding new fans on Netflix seven years later.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!