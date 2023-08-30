Divisive Animated Comedy Rising Through Netflix Top 10 Movies
Sausage Party was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup, and it has been making big waves on the Top 10 Movies list ever since.
Animated movies performing well on Netflix is nothing new. Family films like Despicable Me, Shrek, Puss in Boots, and many others have found success on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list when they're available on the service. It's not quite as common to see adult-oriented animation rise through Netflix's ranks, but the raunchy 2016 movie Sausage Party is proving that even the most mature cartoons can break through.
Sausage Party has been steadily rising through Netflix's streaming ranks over the last week or so. On Sunday, the Sony film came in ninth on the daily updating Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Wednesday's edition of the list features the raunchy comedy in the fourth overall spot, climbing past titles like The Monkey King and Despicable Me 2.
Sausage Party might have been divisive upon its release, but it's finding new fans on Netflix seven years later.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. You Are So Not Coming to My Bat Mitzvah
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."prevnext
2. Big George Foreman
"From making his mark to cementing his legend, this biopic of George Foreman highlights his turn toward faith and an improbable return to the ring."prevnext
3. The Big Short
"A group of wily opportunists make a fortune off of the U.S. economic crash by sniffing out the situation in advance and betting against the banks."prevnext
4. Sausage Party
"After making a gruesome discovery about life beyond the supermarket, an affable sausage strives to save his fellow foods in this raunchy comedy."prevnext
5. The Monkey King
"A stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons gods – and his own ego – along the way."prevnext
6. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."prevnext
7. Killer Book Club
"Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one."prevnext
8. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."prevnext
9. The Pope's Exorcist
"The Vatican's chief exorcist uncovers an evil unlike any he's ever faced when he investigates the possession of a boy living at an ancient Spanish abbey."prevnext
10. Can You See Us?
"Rejected by his father at birth, a boy with albinism navigates a childhood of bullying, tragedy, and cautious hope in this coming-of-age drama."prev