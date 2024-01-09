Oscar Hopeful Thriller Leads Netflix Top 10

With the Golden Globes behind us and the Academy Awards looming, we're officially in the thick of awards season. Netflix has plenty of films hoping to make some waves with various awards, including the newly released thriller from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona. The film is called Society of the Snow and it follows a group of people stranded in the Andes mountains after surviving a plane crash.

The Spanish film is on the Oscars shortlist for the International Feature Film Academy Award, going up against other big competitors like Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest.

For Netflix, it appears Society of the Snow might be peaking at a good time, as the film just pushed to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States. Tuesday's edition of the list sees Society of the Snow surpass Equalizer 3 to take the number one overall spot. It appears the film is doing well on a global scale as well, as it was the number one non-English language film on Netflix from January 1st through January 7th.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!