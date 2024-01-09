Oscar Hopeful Thriller Leads Netflix Top 10
J.A. Bayona's Society of the Snow is currently the biggest movie on Netflix.
With the Golden Globes behind us and the Academy Awards looming, we're officially in the thick of awards season. Netflix has plenty of films hoping to make some waves with various awards, including the newly released thriller from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona. The film is called Society of the Snow and it follows a group of people stranded in the Andes mountains after surviving a plane crash.
The Spanish film is on the Oscars shortlist for the International Feature Film Academy Award, going up against other big competitors like Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest.
For Netflix, it appears Society of the Snow might be peaking at a good time, as the film just pushed to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States. Tuesday's edition of the list sees Society of the Snow surpass Equalizer 3 to take the number one overall spot. It appears the film is doing well on a global scale as well, as it was the number one non-English language film on Netflix from January 1st through January 7th.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Society of the Snow
"Following a plane crash in the remote heart of the Andes, survivors join forces and become each other's best hope as they navigate their way back home."
2. Equalizer 3
"Robert McCall vows to stop an Italian crime syndicate from brutalizing and extorting the residents of a small coastal town that has won his heart."
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
4. Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club
"Five single moms come together after their kids get in trouble at school and find they have more in common than they thought."
5. The Flintstones
"The modern Stone-Age family hits the big screen as tensions arise between best buds Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble when trouble bubbles up in Bedrock."
6. The Croods
"A disaster sends a caveman and his family on an unexpected journey into a world that turns out to be full of amazing new discoveries."
7. Those Who Wish Me Dead
"A smokejumper haunted by her past guides a boy through lightning storms, wildfires and rough terrain to save him from a pair of assassins."
8. Aquaman
"Amphibious superhero Arthur Curry learns what it means to be Aquaman when he must stop the king of Atlantis from waging war against the surface world."
9. Good Grief
"An artist grieving the loss of his famous writer husband takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths."
10. John Wick
"When a gangster's son steals his car and kills his dog, fearless ex-hit man John Wick takes on the entire mob to get his revenge."