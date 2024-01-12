The Super Mario Bros. Movie Continues Its Lengthy Run in the Netflix Top 10
Illumination's hit Mario movie has stayed around in the Netflix Top 10 for quite a long time.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the second biggest film of 2023 and the first film last year to cross a billion dollars at the box office (followed later by Barbie). It should come as no surprise to see its popularity continue through its streaming run. After first arriving on Peacock, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was added to Netflix more than a month ago, and it has been a force for the streamer ever since.
Illumination's hit animated film first arrived on Netflix on December 3rd. In the time since then. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has held a firm spot in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, spending most of that time in the top half of the list.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the fourth most popular film on the service in the United States. That's impressive for a movie that has been on the service for nearly six weeks, especially when hit Netflix originals have been added in that time.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club
"Five single moms come together after their kids get in trouble at school and find they have more in common than they thought."prevnext
2. Society of the Snow
"Following a plane crash in the remote heart of the Andes, survivors join forces and become each other's best hope as they navigate their way back home."prevnext
3. Equalizer 3
"Robert McCall vows to stop an Italian crime syndicate from brutalizing and extorting the residents of a small coastal town that has won his heart."prevnext
4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."prevnext
5. Trapped
"When a young girl with asthma is kidnapped, her captors tell her parents that they'll deprive the child of her medication unless they cooperate."prevnext
6. The Croods
"A disaster sends a caveman and his family on an unexpected journey into a world that turns out to be full of amazing new discoveries."prevnext
7. Teen Titans GO! to the Movies
"Feeling left out of the superhero movie craze, the Teen Titans plan to boost their popularity by turning the supervillain Slade into their arch nemesis."prevnext
8. Those Who Wish Me Dead
"A smokejumper haunted by her past guides a boy through lightning storms, wildfires and rough terrain to save him from a pair of assassins."prevnext
9. The Flintstones
"The modern Stone-Age family hits the big screen as tensions arise between best buds Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble when trouble bubbles up in Bedrock."prevnext
10. Aquaman
"Amphibious superhero Arthur Curry learns what it means to be Aquaman when he must stop the king of Atlantis from waging war against the surface world."prev