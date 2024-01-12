The Super Mario Bros. Movie Continues Its Lengthy Run in the Netflix Top 10

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the second biggest film of 2023 and the first film last year to cross a billion dollars at the box office (followed later by Barbie). It should come as no surprise to see its popularity continue through its streaming run. After first arriving on Peacock, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was added to Netflix more than a month ago, and it has been a force for the streamer ever since.

Illumination's hit animated film first arrived on Netflix on December 3rd. In the time since then. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has held a firm spot in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, spending most of that time in the top half of the list.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the fourth most popular film on the service in the United States. That's impressive for a movie that has been on the service for nearly six weeks, especially when hit Netflix originals have been added in that time.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!