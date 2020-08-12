Surprising New Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10

There have been more than a few originals released on Netflix over the last few weeks, most of which have proven to be rather popular for the streamer. The Umbrella Academy, Work It, Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, and others have clicked for audiences around the country, but they were all recently topped by an unexpected competitor. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows a new romantic drama sitting atop of the entire service.

The movie is called The Lost Husband, and it stars Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel. You may not have heard of it before, as it was released in the early stages of the pandemic earlier this year and went straight to digital on-demand platforms. Like many other digital release movies that flew under the radar initially, The Lost Husband has found a major audience on Netflix, giving it a second life.

The Lost Husband tells the story of a recently-widowed woman (Bibb) who moves with her children out to her aunt's goat farm. While there, she begins an unexpected relationship with the ranch's manager (Duhamel).

Usually it's newer action flicks that dominate the Netflix charts, but The Lost Husband is showing just how powerful a force the romance genre can be.

You can take a look at the full breakdown of Netflix's current Top 10 below.