Surprising New Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10
There have been more than a few originals released on Netflix over the last few weeks, most of which have proven to be rather popular for the streamer. The Umbrella Academy, Work It, Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, and others have clicked for audiences around the country, but they were all recently topped by an unexpected competitor. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows a new romantic drama sitting atop of the entire service.
The movie is called The Lost Husband, and it stars Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel. You may not have heard of it before, as it was released in the early stages of the pandemic earlier this year and went straight to digital on-demand platforms. Like many other digital release movies that flew under the radar initially, The Lost Husband has found a major audience on Netflix, giving it a second life.
The Lost Husband tells the story of a recently-widowed woman (Bibb) who moves with her children out to her aunt's goat farm. While there, she begins an unexpected relationship with the ranch's manager (Duhamel).
Usually it's newer action flicks that dominate the Netflix charts, but The Lost Husband is showing just how powerful a force the romance genre can be.
You can take a look at the full breakdown of Netflix's current Top 10 below.
1. The Lost Husband
"Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt's goat farm, where the ranch's manager helps her navigate country life and loss."
2. The Umbrella Academy
"Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets -- and a looming threat to humanity."
3. World's Most Wanted
"Suspected of heinous crimes, they've avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. A docuseries profiling the world's most wanted."
4. The Seven Deadly Sins
"When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm."
5. Work It
"A brilliant but clumsy high school senior vows to get into her late father's alma mater by transforming herself and a misfit squad into dance champions."
6. Shameless
"This dramedy based on a British series centers on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father."
7. Game On!
"Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series."
8. Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
"Merlin's apprentice joins Arcadia's heroes on a time-bending adventure in Camelot, where conflict is brewing between the human, troll and magical worlds."
9. Selling Sunset
"The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."
