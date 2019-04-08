Netflix Hires Anna Klassen to Pen ‘Dorothy and Alice’ Adventure Film

Netflix may not have the rights to Marvel characters any more, but that doesn’t mean the streaming giant is doing away with all popular franchises. In fact, quite the opposite is true, as Netflix has spent the last couple of years acquiring the rights to several notable characters and IP from all corners of entertainment. This includes things like Dr. Seuss, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and even The Chronicles of Narnia. Well now you can add both Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz to that list.

The streaming service has tapped screenwriter Anna Klassen to write a new script for Dorothy and Alice, which is centered around the friendship between the two characters. The project was originally being written by Rose Red scribe Justin Merz back when Netflix acquired the rights in 2017. According to Collider, the film is being looked at as a franchise starter for the studio.

Merz’s initial script saw Dorothy plagues by nightmares of the impending destruction of Oz. She’s sent to a home for other people with troubling visions and dreams where she meets Alice, who is on a quest to save the world. That vision for the film has changed, as producer Bryan Unkeless has brought on Klassen to take things in a different direction.

After the news broke, Klassen took to social media to confirm that she was indeed writing a project, giving her the opportunity to work with characters she’d always dreamed of writing.

“The Cheshire Cat is out of the bag: I’m writing Dorothy & Alice for Netflix, a fantasy adventure epic,” Klassen wrote on Twitter. “I grew up reading these books & this project has been endlessly fun to craft – to reinvent treasured characters and explore the worlds I wanted to inhabit as a kid.”

After beginning her career as an entertainment journalist, Klassen turned heads with her feature screenplay When Lightning Strikes, a J.K. Rowling biopic. The script was selected to both the Black List and Hit List in 2017.

