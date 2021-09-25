Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Character

Netflix’s TUDUM event is nearing an end, and the day saw a lot of exciting teases for Netflix content, including a creepy glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things. However, that’s not the only Millie Bobby Brown-led Netflix property to receive some love today. Back in May, it was announced that Brown and Henry Cavill would be returning for an Enola Holmes sequel. During today’s TUDUM event, it was revealed that Louis Partridge will be returning as Tewkesbury.

You can watch the clip of Brown and Partridge talking about Enola Holmes 2 in the tweet below:

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave,” Brown previously said when the sequel was announced. “I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

In addition to the returning cast members, the Enola Holmes sequel will also see the return of director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne. The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series is made up of six books, but it’s currently unclear the direction they’re taking or if they plan to tackle all six stories.

You can check out the official synopsis for the first Enola Holmes movie below:

“Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.”

The final hour of TUDUM also included the cast of Emily in Paris debuting the first teaser of the new season, a hello from Imelda Staunton on the set of The Crown‘s fifth season, Zack Snyder joining actor/director Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel to reveal the trailer of their Army of the Dead heist prequel Army of Thieves, Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay introducing an exclusive clip from their new comedy Don’t Look Up, and news from The Witcher universe.

Enola Holmes 2 is expected to drop on Netflix sometime next year.