The Archies, announced late last year from Netflix India, has officially started production. The film, inspired by the band Archie Andrews heads up in the Archie Comics, is unrelated to the planned Archie in Bollywood, which was announced in 2018 and would have seen a version of the American Riverdale gang head to India. Instead, this version is set in 1960s India, although at present, IMDb has no cast list, and the filmmakers have made no official comment, but rumors have been circulating that Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will play Betty, Veronica, and Archie. Archie Comics continue to be hugely popular in Indian popular culture, having inspired a number of cinematic imitators over the years.

Per Netflix, The Archies, a feature film adaptation of the comics will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India and will premiere exclusively on Netflix. A live action musical set in 1960’s India, the film will be directed by Zoya Akhtar.

“I am super excited to have the chance to bring TheArchies to life,” Akhtar said when the project was announced. “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grewup on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”



“It’s a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especiallyin India, for more than 50 years,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “We are thrilled to partner withNetflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friendsthrough the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them intoother settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations.”



“The characters, adventures and friendships in Archies have found fans across the world for generations,” Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said. “With Archie Comics, Graphic India and Tiger Baby,we have an extraordinary opportunity to recreate the world of Archie comics, this time as a live action musical. Zoya has an incredible and unique ability to make stories and the characters in them relatable, making them feel like they are an extension of our own self. We are thrilled to partner with her in bringing to life the world of Archies to fansand our members in India and around the world.”

There is no word on a release date for the movie, or whether it will make its way to the North American Netflix, where Riverdale continues to be a huge hit.