New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead

Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.

Deadline's report also notes that 20th Century Studios is moving quicker on production for this newest Alien project, of which there are very few details. 20th Century Studios and Scott Free Productions (Ridley Scott's imprint) were impressed by a pitch from Alvarez that had sat around in limbo for years. "It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven't seen before," said 20th Century division president Steve Asbell said previously.

The goal is to have this new Alien film released on Hulu – much like the recent Predator film Prey, which sparked major interest in the franchise again. "It's not a film that has to be all things to all people with those gargantuan budgets," Asbell said about the decision to release the next Alien on Hulu. "They get to be authentically what they are. And this is closer to its genre roots."

Fede Alvarez (mostly) won over diehard fans of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead with his 2013 remake; his own high-concept horror film Don't Breathe was a franchise-starting success, and even though he didn't manage to re-spark the Lisbeth Salander franchise with Girl in the Spider's Web, the horror-thriller elements of the film were strong. That's all to say: if anyone can get a more successful Alien film off the ground after Ridley Scott's middling success with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, it's Alvarez.

20th Century Studios also has the somewhat controversial Alien TV series in the works for FX on Hulu in 2023. That series is being done by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) whose signature artistic maverick takes on pulpy genre franchises already execs tempering fan expectations – and Ridley Scott voicing his displeasure.

The new Alien movie is in production.