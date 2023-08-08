New Blue Beetle Poster Teases Big Belly Burger

Big Belly Burger, a fast-food chain in the DC Universe that started as a joke in a 1980s issue of 'The Adventures of Superman,' is prominently featured in the latest poster for Warner Bros.' 'Blue Beetle' movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new poster for Blue Beetle -- this one focusing on the way superheroics will collide with grounded realism in a comical way in the upcoming superhero movie. The poster, seen below, features the Blue Beetle scarab peeking out of a Big Belly Burger box. Big Belly Burger, a staple of DC Comics, were a regular fixture on shows like Arrow and The Flash, as well as getting name-dropped in promotional materials for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and showed up as part of a meal box promotion for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

In the first trailer for Blue Beetle, fans learned that Jaime Reyes got his hands on the Scarab after someone handed him a Big Belly box and basically said "take it and go." When he later opened the box, he discovered that it wasn't just extra pickles making the thing heavy.

Here's that poster:

Jerry Ordway, the artist who first brought Big Belly Burger to life in the 1980s, recently tweeted, "Amused to see Big Belly Burgers used in the Blue Beetle trailer! Created by John Byrne, me, and Mike Carlin for an Adventures of Superman story. Based on the Big Boys chain of my youth, but the visual based on DC editor Andy Helfer!"

The Big Belly Burger brand has appeared in the Arrowverse, but never the mascot, who appears on the packaging of the Blue Beetle burger. According to Ordway, though, he's unlikely to get money or credit from the use of the Belly mascot, since it has never happened when they use both Big Belly Burger and the Ace o' Clubs, a bar Ordway created for his Superman run in the '80s and early '90s, at theme parks around the world.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.