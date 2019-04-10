New ‘Cinderella’ Casts Camila Cabello in Lead Role

Fresh off a Grammy nomination, Camila Cabello is heading to Hollywood. According to a new report from THR, the Grammy-nominated artist has been cast as the lead in a reimagining of Cinderella from Sony. Though details remain scarce, Blockers helmer Kay cannon has been attached to direct while late-night talk show host James Corden is producing with Leo Pearlman under the Fulwell 73 banner.

The report suggests the Sony feature will be a drastic reimagining of the classic fairytale, reportedly bordering on the edge of a full-blown musical. Sony Pictures‘ sister company Columbia Records is said to be an integral part of the production as the conglomerate works to get both a movie and stellar soundtrack off the ground.

After first appearing as a member of Fifth Harmony, the Cuba native eventually split from the group to focus on a solo career. Her debut solo album “Camila” was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys while a single from the record “Havana,” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. Cabello also performed “Havana” at the awards ceremony.

Cinderella does not yet have a release date, but it’s said the studio is working to fast track the project into production.

