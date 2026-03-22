New Disney Movie Will Officially End an 18 Year Trend (& It’s About Time)

It looks like Disney has claimed a few new spots on its upcoming film release calendar, and the studio now seems ready to do away with a trend it set back in 2011—one that fans will be all too glad to hear that they’re doing away with, especially amidst a year full of blockbuster films still to come.

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For the first time in what will be almost 20 years, a Disney animated movie is slated for release in the summer—June 2029, to be exact. This will make it the first Disney animated film released in the summer since Winnie the Pooh debuted in 2011. It’s a strange precedent for the studio to have set, especially considering how many people are flocking to the theater in the summer months and the fact that there was no reason to push out a Disney movie each summer—they could have easily cycled years with Pixar to ensure that each studio had a movie making waves every year or so.

What’s Upcoming for Disney

With Disney gobbling up all sorts of studios and IP, there is officially no shortage of films linked to the studio coming out over the next few years (even if we don’t know the name or any details about the film they have slated for the summer of 2029, or the Pixar movie now set for November 2029). With Star Wars and Marvel both under its umbrella, Disney has The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Star Fighter on its upcoming release roster, as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Even beyond the films viewers already know about, such as Toy Story 5, Hexed, and The Bluey Movie, Disney isn’t slacking on what it intends to release, nabbing release dates well into 2029 for its upcoming pictures. And the calendar does seem to be shifting, according to a report from Deadline; an untitled Disney movie previously dated for July 28, 2028, has been moved to February 18, 2028. In addition, the studio has reserved November 10, 2028, for another Disney animated film, meaning that the November 10, 2028, date for an untitled Marvel movie is no longer on the schedule. In 2029, untitled Disney movies are scheduled for release on the following dates: Feb. 16, March 9, May 25, Aug. 3, Oct. 5, and Nov. 9. Also in 2029, fans can expect two more Marvel Studios movies to be released on May 4 and July 13.

Are you hopeful about these upcoming Disney projects? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.