New Disney's Haunted Mansion Logo Revealed

Disney has released a new logo for Haunted Mansion, the upcoming movie based on the beloved theme park attraction and starring a star-studded cast including Loki's Owen Wilson and Batman Returns's Danny DeVito. This is the second film adaptation of Haunted Mansion to come to theaters, and the third altogether, when you consider 2021's Muppets Haunted Mansion. The current film is the latest in a string of big-budget adaptations of classic Disney theme park rides, including the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the recent hit Jungle Cruise.

Tiffany Haddish and Lakeith early reports were that Stanfield would be playing the main couple in Haunted Mansion, who move to the titular building and encounter some grim grinning ghosts. The latest synopsis, which you can check out below, seems to suggest a very different version of the movie.

You can see the logo below.

Walt Disney Pictures' "Haunted Mansion," is based on Disney's classic theme parks attraction and starring a star-studded ensemble cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, and Chase Dillon. The film is being directed by Bad Hair and Dear White People filmmaker Justin Simien. Katie Dippold is penning the script for the adaptation of The Haunted Mansion, while Aladdin's Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich produce.

The original Haunted Mansion attraction first opened in 1969 and has remained one of the most popular attractions at any of the Disney Parks. However, despite its popularity, The Haunted Mansion has yet to translate into a successful film franchise. A 2003 adaptation starring Eddie Murphy never landed with audiences, while an adaption of another Disney ride, Pirates of the Caribbean, became an international phenomenon that same year.

Per the official Disney Parks blog, you can see the synopsis below.



In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

Haunted Mansion will be released in theaters March 10, 2023. If you're craving some more Haunted Mansion content, Disney+ has the Muppet version ready and waiting for you.