New Documentary Is Mandatory Viewing for How To With John Wilson Fans

This week sees the conclusion of How To With John Wilson on HBO, with the quirky documentary comedy series wrapping up its third and final season. The show premiered out of nowhere in 2020 and thanks to being executive produced by fan-favorite comedian Nathan Fielder almost immediately earned an audience. With the last episode now here however, fans of How To With John Wilson will likely be on the hunt for something similar, and luckily now John Wilson has attached himself to a project that's a must-watch for fans, a new documentary called Carpet Cowboys.

Directed by filmmakers Emily MacKenzie & Noah Collier, Carpet Cowboys tells the eccentric story of the bizarre locals that live and work Dalton, Georgia, a city with a population of 34,000 which known as the "Carpet Capital of the World." According to the documentary some 80% of the carpets for the entire United States and nearly 50% of the carpets for the rest of the world come from this tiny town. Among the subjects followed is Roderick James, a Scottish expat whose wild persona and unique look on life makes him seem like a fictional character.

"I don't see many movies that are as simple but complex as this at the same time, and once I'd seen it I knew I wanted to support these first-time feature filmmakers," Wilson said in a statement marking the film's release. "This is the kind of documentary that really speaks to me, and I can't wait for everyone to view this small, American town through the lens of the carpet industry."

It's not hard to see why John Wilson would be so attached to this movie as a viewer, to the point that he would want to put his own name on it. Carpet Cowboys is filled with the kind of unique but mundane imagery that has defined his HBO series, while also loading it with wildly colorful people that fully authentic and also insane. In one sequence a man goes between introspective consideration on mankind's effects on the Earth and the ways we've poisoned our planet, to then wondering if a Sasquatch is trying to communicate with him from across the forest, so he calls back out to make sure.

There are countless other earmarks of the best episodes of How To With John Wilson found within Carpet Cowboys. Sequences of regular people doing deranged things with a smile on their face and no second thought in their head pop up from time to time. We see people walking in circles on pieces of carpet to test the integrity of it and are told they'll do this for two weeks. One man is convinced that rocks he finds that kind of look like human faces were made by ancient humans some twenty thousand years ago, just for people to find later; another goes into detail about hiding subliminal genitals in the logo for his company as a means for making people pay attention to it. Carpet Cowboys has stunning levels of intimacy and insight from its subjects, who also reveal their craziest thoughts at the drop of a hat

For fans eager to give it a shot, the film opened in New York City on August 25th and will debut in Los Angeles on September 15, with more cities to follow. If you're not in a major film market though, worry not, Carpet Cowboys is available to stream on Metrograph At Home, available from August 25 to September 7 for viewers across the U.S.