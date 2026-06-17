New Isla Monstro Animated Film Features Futurama, Arrow, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars – Watch The Trailer (Exclusive)

If you came across a hidden tropical island full of government experiments that were looking for work, what would you do? The answer is obviously to create a luxury resort, though as you might imagine, that transformation isn’t as easy as some would think, and that’s the premise of a new adult animated sci-fi comedy film titled Isla Monstro. On top of the wild premise, the film features a stacked cast that includes stars from Futurama, Arrow, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and we’ve got your first look at the new film in the trailer below.

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The Nacelle Company and Abyssmal Entertainment’s Isla Monstro is a film about a man named Duke after he discovers a top-secret government island that’s full of monstrous experiments, though while they are certainly eccentric, they are quite cordial and open to ideas. That’s when Duke decides to use the island to open a resort, and comedy gold ensues. Isla Monstro is directed and animated by Steven Shea (Surviving Supercon) and stars James Schrader (Dr. Squatch Soap), Juliana Harkavy (Arrow), John DiMaggio (Futurama), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Harry Lennix (Man of Steel), Harland Williams (Half Baked), Spencer Grammer (Rick and Morty), and more. Isla Monstro is slated to hit Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play on June 30th.

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Isla Monstro Is A Wild Monster-Filled Workplace Comedy

While Isla Monstro may involve crazy experimental creatures and all sorts of military involvement, it also contains a host of elements from workplace comedies, given that many of these creatures are now going to be employees at the resort. They don’t exactly need the money either, thanks to all the pirate gold in their possession, so they can just build the resort they want, and that will no doubt bring in the customers.

Isla Monstro follows the adventures of Duke after he falls off a cruise ship and realizes he has found an abandoned top secret government island full of experiments from a failed 1980s DARPA super soldier project. Most of the experiments seem pretty nice though, and he decides that they should use this not-so-traditional tropical paradise to their advantage and open a resort.

It has the perfect location and an adventurous and eccentric staff of mutants and creatures to run it, but this can still be a dangerous place, and that’s even before the military comes knocking to retake their island and subsequently its secrets.

“Getting to be a part of the Nacelle family is a dream,” Shea said. “With their awesome

portfolio of animation and blend of comic-con and comedy, it’s the perfect home for our

mutant-filled resort!”

“We’re excited to finally get this fantastic animated film out for the world to see!” said

Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. “I predict you’re all gonna love it!”

Isla Monstro is executive produced by Mike De Trana and Brian Volk-Weiss, and is produced by Shea and Anna Roberts. The film is written by Shea and James Schrader, with over 86 minutes of original music from Rob Reider and illustrated by Logan Van Der Wolf, Zia Izzy, Elly Karipides, and Chickenz. The property is also going to become a comic series, a video game app, and a line of merchandise in the coming months.

Isla Monstro will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and more on June 30, 2026.

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