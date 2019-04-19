New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Clip Reveals Fate Of The Dog

When audiences saw John Wick (Keanu Reeves) charging into action with a dog by his side in a trailer for John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, they were understandably a little worried. After all, the events of the first film were kicked off by the death of his previous dog — something that broke viewers’ hearts as much as Wick’s own. In the second film, he had a dog by his side — but mostly in the metaphorical sense, as he left the animal with the concierge at the Continental (played by veteran character actor Lance Reddick) for most of the action. Now, a new clip from Parabellum (seen above) reveals what happens to the dog after things start to get really intense for Wick in the third film. Spoilers from here.

Given that the end of John Wick Chapter 2 saw Wick excommunicated from the hotel after he killed crime boss Santino D’Antonio on Continental grounds, it may be surprising to see that he once again entrusts the dog to the concierge at the hotel. While the concierge himself will likely be a great host for the animal, it would have seemed like doing so would have violated the spirit of Wick’s ban. Of course, it could be that he believes himself to be going on a suicide mission and is entrusting his dog to someone he knows will provide it a good home in his absence. Besides being barred from The Continental, there is a contract out on Wick and basically every professional killer in the world will be after him. While the first movie was about revenge, and the second was about revisiting his past, the third film seems to be about escaping that past and trying to figure out if there is life after The Continental, both literally and figuratively.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” director Chad Stahelski said recently. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Along with the return of Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne will all reprise their roles from earlier films in the franchise. Parabellum will feature newcomers Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Robin Lord Taylor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

John Wick 3: Parabellum speeds into theaters May 17, 2019.

