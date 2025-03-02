George Miller Teases Another Mad Max Movie (But Fans May Not Like It)

George Miller turns 80 years old on Monday, but the legendary filmmaker doesn’t seem to have any plans to slow down any time soon. Miller has delivered two massive Mad Max movies over the last decade, and it appears he has another Wasteland spectacle in the tank, but fans will probably have to wait a while longer before it comes to fruition.

During a recent interview with Vulture, Miller revealed that there is another Mad Max script ready to go. Whether that’s a sequel to Fury Road or another origin story like Furiosa, we don’t know, but Miller has made it clear that making the next Mad Max movie isn’t his top priority.

“We’ve got another script,” Miller told Vulture. “But having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories — not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays. I’m a professional daydreamer, really. This was seen as my big deficit as a kid: ‘George would do better at school if he didn’t daydream so much’ was on my report card.”

Miller went on to clarify that he has multiple stories that he’s hoping to tell, and that one of those stories is another entry in the Mad Max saga. There are two other films, however, that he wants to make next.

“So, there’s lots of stories. Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max. It is not something I would do next, because there’s two things I’m keen to do next,” the director explained. “But if for whatever reason the planets align, you can never tell. Too often, you’re lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don’t, so all I can say is we’ll see.”

Action fans are certainly hoping the “planets align” for Miller to make another Mad Max film. When he returned to the franchise in 2015, Miller delivered what many consider to be among the greatest action films of all time in Mad Max: Fury Road. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hit theaters last year and acted as a prequel to Fury Road, telling the origin story of Charlize Theron’s Furiosa (this time with Anya Taylor-Joy in the role). That film didn’t make the kind of box office splash that people expected, but it was an instant favorite for many fans.

