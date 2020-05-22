Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 22)
Memorial Day is on Monday which means that a long weekend is upon us! That may not come with the same amount of excitement as it did before most of the world shut down, but that's okay. It's still a long weekend and that will never not be a good thing. Since there isn't much else to do, it looks like it'll be another weekend filled with hanging out in the back yard and binging TV from the couch.
Just like every other weekend, the next three days will arrive with new content from all of the most popular streaming services out there. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO, Showtime, and Starz all have new TV and/or movies available this weekend, some of them having just dropped this morning.
The most popular title of the entire weekend will undoubtedly be The Lovebirds, Netflix's rom-com thriller starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. The movie was originally supposed to be released in theaters last month, but Netflix bought the rights to distribute it after the pandemic caused theaters to shut down.
Disney+ just debuted new shows Zenimation and The Big Fib, which should be able to be enjoyed by the entire family. 2019's breakout horror hit Ready or Not is coming to HBO on Saturday, while both Hulu and Prime Video are now streaming the acclaimed Elton John biopic Rocketman.
Take a look at all of these weekend's new streaming additions below!
Netflix
MAY 22
Control Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When a hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover their identity.
History 101 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS -- NETFLIX FILM
When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.
Selling Sunset: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The reality series that follows LA's most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.
MAY 23
Dynasty: Season 3
Disney+
MAY 22
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
Disney Vampirina (S2)
Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel's Future Adventures (S2)
Zenimation (S1)
The Big Fib (S1)
Hulu
MAY 22
Rocketman (2019)
Premature (2020)
Top End Wedding (2019)
Painter and the Thief (2020)
Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere
To Tell the Truth: Season 5 Premiere
HBO, Showtime & Starz0comments
MAY 23
Ready or Not (2019) - HBO
The Last Movie Star - Showtime
MAY 24
Run (Finale) - HBO
HIghtown: Episode 1x02 - Starz
Vida: Episode 3x05 - Starz
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.