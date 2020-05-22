Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 22)

Memorial Day is on Monday which means that a long weekend is upon us! That may not come with the same amount of excitement as it did before most of the world shut down, but that's okay. It's still a long weekend and that will never not be a good thing. Since there isn't much else to do, it looks like it'll be another weekend filled with hanging out in the back yard and binging TV from the couch.

Just like every other weekend, the next three days will arrive with new content from all of the most popular streaming services out there. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO, Showtime, and Starz all have new TV and/or movies available this weekend, some of them having just dropped this morning.

The most popular title of the entire weekend will undoubtedly be The Lovebirds, Netflix's rom-com thriller starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. The movie was originally supposed to be released in theaters last month, but Netflix bought the rights to distribute it after the pandemic caused theaters to shut down.

Disney+ just debuted new shows Zenimation and The Big Fib, which should be able to be enjoyed by the entire family. 2019's breakout horror hit Ready or Not is coming to HBO on Saturday, while both Hulu and Prime Video are now streaming the acclaimed Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Take a look at all of these weekend's new streaming additions below!