Everything Being Added to Netflix and Other Streaming Services on October 1st
October is finally here! Fall is in full swing and Thursday marks the arrival of the spookiest month of the year. Not only is it time for everyone to start getting out their Halloween decorations, but Thursday is the first day of a brand new month, which means that streaming services are in for an exciting overhaul. Each and every month, major streaming services add new movies and TV shows to their lineups, and October will be no different. There is a ton of content on the way.
There are a couple of original titles coming to Netflix on Thursday, like the highly-anticipated third season of Carmen Sandiego. However, a lot of the October 1st additions are movies that already exist. Newcomers include Fargo, Cape Fear, Troy, Ghost Rider, Superman Returns, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. The debut seasons of Evil and The Unicorn, breakout freshman shows on CBS, will also be arriving.
HBO Max has the biggest roster of new additions this month. All three Matrix movies are going to arrive on the service on Thursday, along with all of the Lethal Weapon films, the South Park pandemic special, and much more.
Below, you can check out the full list of everything set to debut on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ on October 1st.
Netflix
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM
The Worst Witch: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
HBO Max
A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
Akeelah And The Bee
All-Star Superman
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Reunion
Analyze That
Analyze This
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Ball of Fire
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Beef
Beginners,
Best in Show
BLOW
Bombshell
Boogie Nights
Boomerang
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Butterfly Effect
Cats & Dogs
Catwoman
Cellular
Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke
The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director's Cut)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Clean and Sober
The Client
Collateral Beauty
The Color Purple
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Critters 2
Critters 4
The Curse of Frankenstein
Day Of The Dead
Death Sentence
Deerskin
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Deliverance
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Darkness
Empire of the Sun
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Endings, Beginnings
Enter The Dragon
Eraser
Firewall
Frantic
Frequency
Friday
The Friday After Next
Galaxy Quest
The Golden Compass
Gothika
Grudge Match
Hairspray
Hairspray (Musical Remake)
Harina (Aka Flour)
The Haunting
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes II
Horror of Dracula
The Hunting Ground
I Am Sam
Infamous
The Informer
The Invisible War
Jonah Hex
The Last Kiss
The Last Mimzy
Laws of Attraction
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Libeled Lady
Life as We Know It
Little Baby Bum
Little Big League
Madea's Big Happy Family
Malcolm X
Man of Steel
Marie: A True Story
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix
Million Dollar Baby
Miracle of Morgan's Creek
Mister Roberts
Monsters Vs. Aliens
The Mummy
Mutiny on the Bounty
Next Friday
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
Nothing Sacred
Open Water,
Open Water 2: Adrift
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
The Pelican Brief
A Perfect Murder
The Perfect Storm
The Phantom of the Opera
Presumed Innocent
Race for the White House, Season 1
Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
Revolutionary Road
Roger & Me
Sands of Iwo Jima
Scanners
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Se7en
Semi-Pro
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Shame
Sherlock Holmes
Sleight
Son of Batman
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Steel
Superman vs. the Elite
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
They Were Expendable
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
The Thin Man
The Thing (2011)
A Time to Kill
Tin Cup
TMNT
Training Day
Tricky Dick
Turistas
U.S. Marshals
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
A Very Brady Sequel
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
When Harry Met Sally
Where the Wild Things Are
The Whole Ten Yards
The Wings of Eagles
You've Got Mail
Hulu
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell's Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31
A Beautiful Mind
Across The Line
After Life
Anti-Trust
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blood Ties
Blue City
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Deep Blue Sea
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners
The Express
The Eye
Fallen
Girls Against Boys
Good Hair
Guess Who
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
House Of 1000 Corpses
The Hurt Locker
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Joe
Judy & Punch
Kicking & Screaming
Killers
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Martyrs
Mud
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
The Skull
Snakes On A Plane
Spaceball
Species
Superbad
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire
Wayne's World 2
When A Stranger Calls
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard
Amazon Prime Video
30 Days of Night
A Knight's Tale
Battlefield Earth
Blood Ties
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
Girl, Interrupted
Guess Who
Joe
John Carpenter's Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
La Sucursal
Madea's Big Happy Family
Mud
National Security
Next Level
Noose for a Gunman
Nurse
Quantum of Solace
Raging Bull
Senorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Thanks for Sharing
The Big Hit
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
The Gambler Wore a Gun
The Grudge 3
The Mask of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
The Pianist
The Wedding Singer
Triumph of the Spirit
Get Shorty Seasons 1-3