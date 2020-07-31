New Mutants Extended Synopsis Confirms Major X-Men Connection

✖

A new extended synopsis for New Mutants has confirmed at least one major X-Men connection! As you can read in the full synopsis below, New Mutants character Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) is confirmed to be the sister of X-Men's Colossus, who gets name-dropped directly in the write-up. Longtime Marvel Comics fans always knew about the family ties between Colossus and his sister Illyana/Magik, but it has been somewhat unclear just how many of those ties would be established in New Mutants. While Fox's X-Men movie universe may be coming to a close, fans will always imagine what could've been if New Mutants, had gotten its true shot in Fox's X-Men Universe.

Here's the new extended synopsis for New Mutants (via 20th Century Studios):

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee."

Back when New Mutants was originally scheduled to release in 2018, director Josh Boone was actually excited about the bigger X-Men Universe opportunities that the film was opening the door to:

"I can't... there's some things I can't talk about," Boone told IGN. "I can just say it is connected to and a part of the X-Men universe, and will continue to be a part of the X-Men universe and will be a part of that as it opens up in the next movies and all that."

In a similar fashion, Deadpool's Colossus actor Stefan Kapicic was excited to have his "sister" Anya Taylor-Joy joining the franchise in New Mutants:

Very happy family to be a part of :) big love!💋✨ — Anya Taylor Joy (@anyataylorjoy) May 12, 2017

Those were simpler times, back then. As it stands now, time (and box office) will tell if Disney incorporates New Mutants into the new X-Men fracnhise it's building.

New Mutants hits theaters on August 28th.

