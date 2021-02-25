New Netflix Movie from Game of Thrones Creators Revealed

✖

About eighteen months after they left HBO behind for a massive deal at Netflix, Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have been setting up multiple projects at the streamer and now they've confirmed yet another one. The new film, featuring a script and produced by Weiss with Benioff executive producing, is titled Metal Lords and Netflix confirmed the main cast of the project, enlisting Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, IT), Isis Hainsworth (Misbehaviour, Emma), and newcomer Adrian Greensmith to star. Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist director Peter Sollett will step behind the camera for the film, due out later this year.

The official logline for the project reads: "Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal." It seems likely that Martell and Greensmit are set to play those two kids. Greg Shapiro will produce the movie alongside Weiss, with Bernie Caulfield and Robin Fisichella executive producing with Benioff. Perhaps the coolest piece of news out of the entire announcement though is that former Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello will be working on the project, he's credited as Executive Music Producer

As revealed in the press release by Netflix, Metal Lords will be the first movie to come out of their new partnership with Benioff & Weiss, but it's not the only one they have in development at the streamer. Other projects in the works from the pair include a feature adaptation of the Lovecraft graphic novel, and TV adaptations of the award-winning Chinese book series The Three-Body Problem and The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory.

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home." Benioff and Weiss said in a statement when the deal was announced in 2019. "Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ‘80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

One thing that isn't moving forward with Benioff and Weiss is their previously announced trilogy of Star Wars movies, which they departed in the later part of 2019 after signing their new Netflix deal.

