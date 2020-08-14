Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (August 14)
Another weekend has arrived, which means another wave of fresh streaming content is upon us! It's customary for all of the popular streaming services to release new titles at the start of the weekend, and Friday is no exception. HBO Max kicked things off with the premiere of Infinity Train: Book 3 on Thursday morning, followed by a wave of originals on many of the other services just 24 hours later. Whether you're into TV sitcoms, action thrillers, or anything in-between, there's something for you to watch this weekend.
Probably the biggest title arriving on streaming this weekend is Project Power, the new action movie on Netflix. The film is a superhero story of sorts and stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. Based on the success of Extraction and The Old Guard, Project Power will likely be a big hit over the next couple of weeks.
We don't talk much about Apple TV+, mainly because the service doesn't release a ton of new content, but this weekend is a bit of an exception. Apple's service released the acclaimed documentary Boys State on Friday morning, as well as the first three episodes of its newest comedy series, Ted Lasso.
Disney+ and HBO Max both have some popular movies being added to their rosters as well this weekend, with Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Greatest Showman, and Birds of Prey all becoming available to stream.
You can take a look at all of this weekend's new arrivals below!
Netflix
August 14
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
3%: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El robo del siglo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fearless -- NETFLIX FILM
Glow Up: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Project Power -- NETFLIX FILM
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Teenage Bounty Hunters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 15
Rita: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stranger: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Disney+
August 14
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
Muppets Now - "Getting Testy"
Magic Camp - Premiere
One Day at Disney - "Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer"
Weird But True - "Dinosaurs" (Season 3 Premiere)
HBO Max
August 13
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
August 14
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)
August 15
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
August 16
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
Hulu
August 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2
August 15
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4
Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134
Island Life: Complete Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16
August 16
Behind You
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.