Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (August 14)

Another weekend has arrived, which means another wave of fresh streaming content is upon us! It's customary for all of the popular streaming services to release new titles at the start of the weekend, and Friday is no exception. HBO Max kicked things off with the premiere of Infinity Train: Book 3 on Thursday morning, followed by a wave of originals on many of the other services just 24 hours later. Whether you're into TV sitcoms, action thrillers, or anything in-between, there's something for you to watch this weekend.

Probably the biggest title arriving on streaming this weekend is Project Power, the new action movie on Netflix. The film is a superhero story of sorts and stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. Based on the success of Extraction and The Old Guard, Project Power will likely be a big hit over the next couple of weeks.

We don't talk much about Apple TV+, mainly because the service doesn't release a ton of new content, but this weekend is a bit of an exception. Apple's service released the acclaimed documentary Boys State on Friday morning, as well as the first three episodes of its newest comedy series, Ted Lasso.

Disney+ and HBO Max both have some popular movies being added to their rosters as well this weekend, with Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Greatest Showman, and Birds of Prey all becoming available to stream.

You can take a look at all of this weekend's new arrivals below!