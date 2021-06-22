New Paramount+ Movie to Star Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening

✖

Paramount+ has landed a pair of high-profile stars for an upcoming direct-to-streaming feature film. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and Captain Marvel's Annette Bening are set to appear in Jerry And Marge Go Large. The film is set to begin production in July, and will be directed by David Frankel, best known for directing The Devil Wears Prada and the pilot episode of Entourage. The film centers on a retired Michigan couple who win the Massachusetts lottery, and use the money to help improve their community. It is based loosely on a true story, and was written by Arrested Development scribe Brad Copeland.

In real life, Jerry Selbee discovered what Deadline (who first reported the story) describes as "a mathematical loophole" in the Massachusetts lottery. He and his wife Marge won $27 million dollars, and invested the money back in their small town in Michigan.

Harry and Marge Go Large is set to be produced by Gil Netter, Levantine Films and executive produced by Kevin Halloran. Amy Baer will also produce via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, making it the label’s first production. Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on a Huffington Post article by Jason Fagone.

Cranston's last year or so has been eventful; he had a brief appearance in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and later suffered from COVID-19. He appeared in the prestige miniseries Your Honor with Deadly Class star Benjamin Wadsworth.

Bening recently appeared in Hope Gap, and will soon be appearing in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, in which she will appear alongside Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, and Russell Brand.

