New Phantom of the Opera Movie in the Works at Disney+

A new adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera is in the works at Disney+, but this time with a twist. According to Deadline the movie, which is in early development, will be a YA reimagining of Gaston Leroux's classic gothic novel of the same name which was first published as a serial between 1909 and 1910. The adaptation will come from Kenny Ortega, whose work includes the High School Musical and The Descendants franchises, and Disney Branded Entertainment.

The original The Phantom of the Opera novel is set in the 1880s and tells the story of the disfigured musical genius Erik. Disfigured, he lives beneath the Paris Opera House and becomes obsessed with the soprano Christine and, using manipulation of various events, makes her the star as he tries to win her love. The novel has been popular a popular one in terms of adaptations over the years, with the story being turned into numerous films — including Universal Studios' 1925 silent adaptation starring Lon Chaney — as well as most notably Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1986 musical of the same name. Webber's musical itself has been adapted as well in 2004 by filmmaker Joel Schumacher which starred Gerard Butler, Patrick Wilson, Emmy Rossum, and Minnie Driver. Webber's musical ended its record-breaking Broadway run last year after playing for 35 years. In 2017, it was announced that Alex Kurtzman was developing an adaptation of Phantom of the Opera as well for Universal's Dark Universe, however that project has never come to fruition.

As for how Ortega will translate the iconic The Phantom of the Opera story for YA, that remains to be seen. It is currently unclear if the new version of the beloved tale will be a musical or something else. It is also currently unclear if the adaptation will lean into the horror aspects of the story. It is also unclear if the intention is to develop The Phantom of the Opera into a franchise much the way High School Musical and The Descendants have franchises, though there is certainly story potential for it.

Disney+'s adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera also won't be the first time the story has been adapted for a YA audience, either. In 2000 there was Phantom of the Megaplex, a Disney Channel Original Movie very loosely based on Leroux's novel and sees the setting changed from an opera house to a movie theater, among other changes to the story.