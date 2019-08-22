New Rambo V: Last Blood Trailer Released

We’ve got a brand new teaser trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, and while Sylvester Stallone‘s iconic character didn’t start this war, he will definitely be the one to end it. The new footage shows John Rambo mixing it up with a cartel to save a friend’s daughter, and as you can see he will pull out every trick in the book to make sure she comes home safe. Seriously, these guys don’t know what they’ve gotten themselves into, but that’s perfectly fine for John Rambo because that means they won’t see any of it coming.

You can check out the full teaser in the video above.

“!!! THE NEW TEASER. !!!! “HE DID NOT START IT , BUT HE WILL END IT “

As the title suggests, this will probably be Rambo’s last time out, though if the movie ends up hitting at the box office we’re sure John Rambo could make another appearance, perhaps passing the torch to someone else. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.

