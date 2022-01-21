Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in February 2022

February is just around the corner! In addition to the arrival of Valentine’s Day, February is also another month set to be filled with new movies and TV on all of your favorite streaming services. Sites like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video all have new titles set to debut on their respective lineups throughout the month of February. With originals from every service and a horde of additional library titles, there is no shortage of exciting streaming opportunities next month.
Hulu is coming out of the gate strong in February with the debut of its newest original series, Pam & Tommy, on February 2nd. Netflix is debuting new shows all through the month of February, including Vikings: Valhalla, Inventing Anna, and The Cuphead Show. Amazon Prime’s new take on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series, Reacher, premieres on February 4th. Popular titles with new seasons arriving next month include Space Force, Sweet Magnolias, Raising Dion, and Raised by Wolves.
If you have been waiting to catch some of the most talked-about movies from 2021 until they arrive on a streaming service, February should be an exciting month for you. Free Guy, The King’s Man, The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley, The Many Saints of Newark, and quite a few others are all heading to streaming services over the next few weeks.
You can check out the full lineup of February streaming additions below!
February 1
NETFLIX
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
Amistad, 1997
An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)
Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
Calvario, 2019 (HBO)
Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)
The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)
Fame, 1980
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)
The Loft, 2014 (HBO)
Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)
Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Network, 1976
Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)
No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)
Ondine, 2009 (HBO)
The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)
Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
The Searchers, 1956
The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Sugar, 2008 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)
The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Yun, 2018 (HBO)
HULU
Your Attention Please – Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
AIRPLANE!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
(500) Days of Summer
A Fistful of Dollars
All About Steve
Alpha Dog
America’s Sweetheart
Borat
Bride Wars
Die Hard
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Forrest Gump
Half Baked
Hollywood Shuffle
How High
Humpday
I Heart Huckabees
Just Between Friends
Killers
King Arthur
Life Partners
Lincoln
Little Miss Sunshine
Live Free or Die Hard
Love & Other Drugs
Overboard
Platoon
Posse
Reign of Fire
Robocop
Ski Patrol
Southern Charm: New Orleans
S2
Step Up
The A-Team
The Fly
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
The Impossible
The Rock
Turistas
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Untamed Heart
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Walk the Line
What Happens in Vegas
You Again
Bad Girls Club: Seasons 15-16
Key & Peele: Seasons 1-2
Khloe & Lamar: Seasons 1-2
Nathan for You: Seasons 1-2
Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian: Seasons 1-3
Workaholics: Seasons 1-7
February 2
NETFLIX
Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6
HBO MAX
Tacoma FD, Season 3
HULU
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Freakonomics
February 3
NETFLIX
Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Cracked, 2021 (HBO)
Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original
Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)
Pure, 2021 (HBO)
Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)
When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House
February 4
NETFLIX
Looop Lapeta –– NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Never Been Kissed
Torn
Snow Dogs
HBO MAX
Double Cross
Rhodes To The Top
Sin Senas Particulares
HULU
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie
Reacher: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
Phat Tuesday: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
February 5
HBO MAX
Rick and Morty, Season 5
Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2
HULU
Rick & Morty: Season 5
February 6
HBO MAX
Big Trick Energy
February 7
HBO MAX
Backyard Bar Wars
February 8
NETFLIX
Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
February 9
NETFLIX
Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES
Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
The Book of Boba Fett – Finale
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye
HBO MAX
Smiling Friends, Season 2
February 10
NETFLIX
St. Vincent
Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)
ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully
February 11
NETFLIX
Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM
Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM
Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM
Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES
Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Antlers, 2021 (HBO)
Apple & Onion, Season 2C
HULU
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie
HOMESTAY
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volveria a Hacer: New Episodes – Amazon Original Series
February 12
NETFLIX
Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES
Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES
February 13
HBO MAX
The Bachelor Winter Games
February 14
NETFLIX
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
The Space Between
February 15
NETFLIX
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
February 16
NETFLIX
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals
HBO MAX
Off The Air, Season 11
February 17
NETFLIX
Erax — NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
February 18
NETFLIX
The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
HBO MAX
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
Top Gear, Season 30
HULU
The King’s Man
The Feast
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: New Season – Amazon Original Series
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: New Season – Amazon Original Series
The Legend of Vox Machina: New Episodes – Amazon Original Series
February 19
HULU
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1
February 20
NETFLIX
Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)
February 21
NETFLIX
Halloween (2007)
February 22
NETFLIX
Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends
February 23
NETFLIX
UFO — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Free Guy
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block”
HBO MAX
Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 11 A
February 24
NETFLIX
Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Billiard, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Bing, Season 1
Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
February 25
NETFLIX
Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES
Restless — NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
HBO MAXThe French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Protégé
February 27
HBO MAX
Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
HULU
Three Identical Strangers
February 28
NETFLIX
My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3