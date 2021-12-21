Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2022

January 2022 is less than two weeks away, and that means all of your favorite streaming services are getting ready for some pretty big roster changeover. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video all have a ton of new movies and shows being added to their lineups throughout the month of January, and each of them have recently released the complete lists of what’s to come.

Disney+ is starting the new year the same way it’s ending the current one: With brand new Star Wars adventures. The new Mandalorian spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, will debut its first episode on December 29th, with the rest of the series slated for release in early 2022. That means every week in January will see a new episode of the highly anticipated title. Disney+ will also be adding Marvel’s Eternals in January, along with a new Ice Age film.

Netflix has a couple of potential new hits on its hands next month, with shows like Archive 81 and The House set to make their debuts. However, all eyes will be on a returning original series about to begin its final season. The first half of Ozark‘s fourth and final installment arrives on January 21st.

You can check out the entire list of January streaming arrivals below!

January 1

NETFLIX

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

X-Men: First Class

HBO MAX2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

17 Again, 2009

All Star Superman, 2011

Annabelle Comes Home, 2009

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015

Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021

Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)

Bullitt, 1968

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Collide, 2016 (HBO)

Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)

Cop Out, 2010

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

Daddy Day Camp, 2007

Daddy Day Care, 2003

The Dark Crystal, 1982

The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015

Dirty Harry, 1971

Easy A, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The Enforcer, 1976

The Exorcist, 1973

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)

The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Fled, 1996 (HBO)

Frozen River, 2008

The Fugitive, 1993

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)

Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)

The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)

Gravity, 2013

The Green Hornet, 2011

Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1

Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)

John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)

Justice Society: World War II, 2021

Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)

Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

The Iron Lady, 2011

The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)

Last Night, 2010 (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Little Nicky, 2000

Love and Basketball, 2000

Magnum Force, 1973

Mean Streets, 1973

Memento, 2000 (HBO)

The Mentalist

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mildred Pierce, 1945

Mimic, 1997 (HBO)

Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)

Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO

Next, 2007 (HBO)

The Nun, 2018

The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976

Paddington 2, 2017

Pineapple Express, 2008

The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012

Practical Magic, 1998

Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Roots (Mini Series), 2016

Roots: The Next Generation, 1979

Rumor Has It, 2005

Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020

Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)

Super Fly, 1972

Supergirl, 2015

Swordfish, 2001

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996

The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)

Ultraviolet, 2006

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)

Vixen, 2017

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)

The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)

Yes Man, 2008

Zookeeper, 2011

Zoom, 2006 (HBO)

HULU

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10, 000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

PRIME VIDEO

127 Hours

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son

Bringing Down the House

Crazy Heart

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy at the Gates

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Fat Albert

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

John Tucker Must Die

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Kick-Ass

Like Mike

Mad Money

Made of Honor

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol

More Than a Game

Mr. 3000

My Week With Marilyn

Mystery Team

Napoleon Dynamite

Once

Poetic Justice

Predator

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Saving Private Ryan

Secrets in the Water

Shallow Hal

Shopgirl

Sinister

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants

The Family Stone

The Great Debaters

The Preacher’s Wife

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Waitress

When a Man Loves a Woman

Words and Pictures

The Missing

January 2

HBO MAX

Wipeout Season 1 Part A

HULU

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

January 3

HULU

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

January 4

NETFLIX

Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)

Snowpiercer Season 2

HULU

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

January 5

NETFLIX

Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

HBO MAX

The Bachelor (XXV)

HULU

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Deadly Detention

The Student

January 6

NETFLIX

The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

January 7

NETFLIX

Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

HBO MAX

Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)

Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Teenage Euthanasia Season 1

HULU

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie

January 9

HBO MAX

Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

January 10

NETFLIX

Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Columbiana

January 11

NETFLIX

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

I’m Your Man (2021)

January 12

NETFLIX

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Eternals

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3

HBO MAX

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3

Squidbillies Season 13

PRIME VIDEO

A Sort of Homecoming

The Intouchables

Squadgoals

Twinsanity

January 13

NETFLIX

Brazen — NETFLIX FILM

Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

PRIME VIDEO

The Master

January 14

NETFLIX

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES

The House — NETFLIX SERIES

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

HBO MAX

ER

HULU

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)

January 15

HBO MAX

Fringe

HULU

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

January 16

NETFLIX

Phantom Thread

HBO MAX

Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)

January 17

NETFLIX

After We Fell

HBO MAX

Injustice, 2021

The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary

HULU

Georgetown (2021)

January 18

NETFLIX

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

January 19

NETFLIX

El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juanpis González – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 6-10)

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

HBO MAX

Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021

HULU

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

January 20

NETFLIX

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere

On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere

HULU

The Estate (2020)

January 21

NETFLIX

American Boogeywoman

That Girl Lay Lay

Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)

Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)

The Last O.G. Season 4

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

January 22

HULU

American Night (2021)

January 24

NETFLIX

Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2

January 25

NETFLIX

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)

HULU

Promised Land: Series Premiere

January 26

DISNEY+

Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

HULU

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

January 27

HBO MAX

Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

Mayday (2021)

January 28

NETFLIX

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES

Home Team — NETFLIX FILM

In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere

HBO MAX

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

HULU

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Needle in a Timestack

January 29

HBO MAX

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Stop and Go (2021)

January 30

HULU

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

January 31

HULU

Monarch: Series Premiere