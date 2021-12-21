Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2022

January 2022 is less than two weeks away, and that means all of your favorite streaming services are getting ready for some pretty big roster changeover. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video all have a ton of new movies and shows being added to their lineups throughout the month of January, and each of them have recently released the complete lists of what’s to come.
Disney+ is starting the new year the same way it’s ending the current one: With brand new Star Wars adventures. The new Mandalorian spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, will debut its first episode on December 29th, with the rest of the series slated for release in early 2022. That means every week in January will see a new episode of the highly anticipated title. Disney+ will also be adding Marvel’s Eternals in January, along with a new Ice Age film.
Netflix has a couple of potential new hits on its hands next month, with shows like Archive 81 and The House set to make their debuts. However, all eyes will be on a returning original series about to begin its final season. The first half of Ozark‘s fourth and final installment arrives on January 21st.
You can check out the entire list of January streaming arrivals below!
January 1
NETFLIX
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
X-Men: First Class
HBO MAX2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
17 Again, 2009
All Star Superman, 2011
Annabelle Comes Home, 2009
Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015
Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021
Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)
Bullitt, 1968
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Collide, 2016 (HBO)
Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)
Cop Out, 2010
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
Daddy Day Camp, 2007
Daddy Day Care, 2003
The Dark Crystal, 1982
The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015
Dirty Harry, 1971
Easy A, 2010
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The Enforcer, 1976
The Exorcist, 1973
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)
The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)
Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
Fled, 1996 (HBO)
Frozen River, 2008
The Fugitive, 1993
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)
Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)
The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)
Gravity, 2013
The Green Hornet, 2011
Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)
Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)
John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)
Justice Society: World War II, 2021
Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)
Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
The Iron Lady, 2011
The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)
Last Night, 2010 (HBO)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Little Nicky, 2000
Love and Basketball, 2000
Magnum Force, 1973
Mean Streets, 1973
Memento, 2000 (HBO)
The Mentalist
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mildred Pierce, 1945
Mimic, 1997 (HBO)
Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)
Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO
Next, 2007 (HBO)
The Nun, 2018
The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
Paddington 2, 2017
Pineapple Express, 2008
The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012
Practical Magic, 1998
Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
Roots (Mini Series), 2016
Roots: The Next Generation, 1979
Rumor Has It, 2005
Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020
Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)
Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)
Super Fly, 1972
Supergirl, 2015
Swordfish, 2001
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
A Time to Kill, 1996
The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)
Ultraviolet, 2006
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)
Vixen, 2017
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)
The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)
Yes Man, 2008
Zookeeper, 2011
Zoom, 2006 (HBO)
HULU
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2
Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4
The Challenge: Complete Season 33
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8
Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1
Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1
10, 000 BC (2008)
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
A Soldier’s Story (1984)
Alfie (2004)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Amistad (1997)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Astro Boy (2009)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Black Rain (1989)
Black Sunday (1977)
Case 39 (2010)
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
The Collection (2012)
Commando (1985)
Coneheads (1993)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
Crime Story (2021)
Date Night (2010)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
The Duchess (2008)
Dunston Checks In (1996)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Falling for Figaro (2021)
Fire in the Sky (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2006)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Fred Claus (2007)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Gimme Shelter (2014)
The Haunting (1999)
Head of State (2003)
Heartburn (1986)
Hidalgo (2004)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Home for the Holidays (1995)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
Hotel for Dogs (2009)
Hugo (2011)
The Impossible (2012)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
The King of Comedy (1983)
Labios Rojos (2011)
Last of the Mohicans (1992)
Lifeguard (1976)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
The Lovely Bones (2009)
The Machinist (2004)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
New Year’s Eve (2011)
Nick of Time (1995)
Norm of the North (2016)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Open Range (2003)
Ordinary People (1980)
Panic Room (2002)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paycheck (2003)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Phenomenon (1996)
Prophecy (1979)
Real Genius (1985)
Red Eye (2005)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Resident Evil (2002)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
The Sandlot (1993)
Semi-Pro (2008)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Seven (1995)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Sinister (2012)
The Soloist (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
The Squid And The Whale (2005)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
The Stepford Wives (2004)
Sydney White (2007)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
The Three Stooges (2012)
The Two Faces Of January (2014)
What a Girl Wants (2003)
What About Bob? (1991)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
When In Rome (2010)
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
Wuthering Heights (2003)
PRIME VIDEO
127 Hours
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son
Bringing Down the House
Crazy Heart
Deja Vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Enemy at the Gates
Eve’s Bayou
Facing Ali
Fat Albert
Good Hair
I Think I Love My Wife
John Tucker Must Die
Judge Dredd
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Kick-Ass
Like Mike
Mad Money
Made of Honor
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
More Than a Game
Mr. 3000
My Week With Marilyn
Mystery Team
Napoleon Dynamite
Once
Poetic Justice
Predator
Push
Red Tails
Runaway Bride
S.W.A.T.
Saving Private Ryan
Secrets in the Water
Shallow Hal
Shopgirl
Sinister
Sister Act
Something’s Gotta Give
Stargate
Super Troopers
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
The Descendants
The Family Stone
The Great Debaters
The Preacher’s Wife
The Prestige
The Sapphires
Traitor
Unfaithful
The Village
Waitress
When a Man Loves a Woman
Words and Pictures
The Missing
January 2
HBO MAX
Wipeout Season 1 Part A
HULU
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)
January 3
HULU
Next Level Chef: Series Premiere
The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)
January 4
NETFLIX
Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
Snowpiercer Season 2
HULU
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere
Kenan: Season 2 Premiere
January 5
NETFLIX
Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2
HBO MAX
The Bachelor (XXV)
HULU
Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns
Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere
This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Deadly Detention
The Student
January 6
NETFLIX
The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere
I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere
January 7
NETFLIX
Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES
Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Like Mike
Like Mike 2
The Sandlot
HBO MAX
Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Teenage Euthanasia Season 1
HULU
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31
Survivor: Complete Season 37
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere
Women of the Movement: Series Premiere
Pharma Bro (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie
January 9
HBO MAX
Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11
January 10
NETFLIX
Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
The Golden Palace: Complete Series
Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere
Pivoting: Series Premiere
Ailey (2021)
Black Bear (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Columbiana
January 11
NETFLIX
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
I’m Your Man (2021)
January 12
NETFLIX
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Eternals
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3
HBO MAX
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
Squidbillies Season 13
PRIME VIDEO
A Sort of Homecoming
The Intouchables
Squadgoals
Twinsanity
January 13
NETFLIX
Brazen — NETFLIX FILM
Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES
The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES
Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)
My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
PRIME VIDEO
The Master
January 14
NETFLIX
BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES
The House — NETFLIX SERIES
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Betty White Goes Wild!
Catch That Kid
HBO MAX
ER
HULU
Sex Appeal (2022)
Bergman Island (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie
Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)
January 15
HBO MAX
Fringe
HULU
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B
Bad Rap (2016)
Main Street (2010)
Marjorie Prime (2017)
Rewind (2019)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Sprinter (2018)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
January 16
NETFLIX
Phantom Thread
HBO MAX
Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)
January 17
NETFLIX
After We Fell
HBO MAX
Injustice, 2021
The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary
HULU
Georgetown (2021)
January 18
NETFLIX
Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere
January 19
NETFLIX
El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Juanpis González – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Vets On The Beach (S1)
Vets On The Beach (S2)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 6-10)
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4
HBO MAX
Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021
HULU
Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
January 20
NETFLIX
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere
On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere
HULU
The Estate (2020)
January 21
NETFLIX
American Boogeywoman
That Girl Lay Lay
Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM
My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)
Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)
The Last O.G. Season 4
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
January 22
HULU
American Night (2021)
January 24
NETFLIX
Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2
January 25
NETFLIX
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)
HULU
Promised Land: Series Premiere
January 26
DISNEY+
Random Rings (S1)
Random Rings (S2)
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5
HULU
Dirty Grandpa (2016)
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)
January 27
HBO MAX
Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Mayday (2021)
January 28
NETFLIX
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES
Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY
Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES
Home Team — NETFLIX FILM
In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere
HBO MAX
The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
HULU
Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Needle in a Timestack
January 29
HBO MAX
Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
Stop and Go (2021)
January 30
HULU
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4
Small Engine Repair (2021)
January 31
HULU
Monarch: Series Premiere