Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2024
There are a lot of new streaming movies and TV shows coming in 2024.
The new year is almost upon us! 2024 will be arriving in just one week and, in addition to new resolutions for many, the arrival of January 2024 means new movies and TV shows heading to all of the major streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video all have a full lineup of new titles set to arrive in the month of January.
New Year's Day will see most of the major streamers adding popular movies to their lineups. Netflix will be getting the original three Jurassic Park films and the first three movies in the John Wick franchise. Prime Video will be continuing its run of live-action DC movie additions with the Christopher Reeve Superman films.
The next TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is arriving in January, and will be debuting on two different streaming services simultaneously. On January 9th, all three episodes of Marvel's Echo will be available on both Disney+ and Hulu. This new series spins out of the events of Hawkeye and will feature Kingpin and Daredevil.
You can check out the full lineup of January's streaming additions below!
January 1st
NETFLIX
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way
The A-Team
After Earth
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Aniara
Austenland
Bachelorette
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Body at Brighton Rock
Booty Call
The Breakfast Club
The Brothers
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Celebrity IOU, Season 7
Collision Course
Cyborg
Dance With Me
Dark Skies
Date and Switch
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Empire State
Escape From Alcatraz
Everybody Wants to be Italian
A Fistful of Dollars
For A Few Dollars More
Free Birds
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
The Gospel According to Andre
Greta
Hail Satan?
Hang Em' High
Head Office
HGTV Dream Home 2024
The Hitcher
Hollywood Homicide
I Don't Know How She Does It
I, Frankenstein
The Ides of March
It Comes At Night
Jodorowsky's Dune
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials
The Kill Team
Killing Them Softly
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Lawless
Machete
Mike Wallace is Here
Odd Jobs
Our Idiot Brother
Quarantine
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Rambo: Last Blood
Ricochet
Road Trip
Road Trip: Beer Pong
Robocop
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rocket Science
Scream 4
The Secrets We Keep
Some Kind of Beautiful
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Sweet Dreams
Switch
Ted 2
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks
Tracers
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
When A Stranger Calls
White House Down
PARAMOUNT+
Changemakers
54
5 Card Stud
A Promise
A Single Man
A.C.O.D.
Abandon
Adore
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
American Beauty
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Another 48 Hrs.
Approaching The Unknown
Atlantic City
Baby It's You
Bad Lieutenant
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Bebe's Kids
Becoming Jane
Big Jake
Black Beauty
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Chocolat
Cinema Paradiso
Coach Carter
Cop Land
Days of Heaven
Death On the Nile
Deception
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Event Horizon
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Falling in Love
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hateship Loveship
Headhunters
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
High Noon
Hope Springs
In Too Deep
Indiscreet
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jane Eyre
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Last Vegas
Little Women
Losing Isaiah
Mansfield Park
Miller's Crossing
Monster Trucks
My Left Foot
Narc
Norbit
Nostalgia
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paid in Full
Pretty In Pink
Private Parts
Reindeer Games
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Shall We Dance?
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids*
Support the Girls
Surviving Christmas
Suspect Zero
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
Team America: World Police
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Tintin
The African Queen
The Bigfoot Trap
The Chumscrubber
The Core
The Crow
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
The Drop
The Elephant Man
The First Wives Club
The Forgiven
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The High and the Mighty
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Peacemaker
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Portrait of a Lady
The Queens of Comedy
The Score
The Stepfather
The Thing Called Love
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The Woman in Black
The Yards
Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead
Total Recall
Tropic Thunder
True Grit
Voyagers
Warrior Strong
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
Young Sherlock Holmes
PEACOCK
2 Guns
Air Force One
All Eyez on Me
Along Came A Spider
Basic Instinct
Battleship
Billy Madison
BlacKkKlansman
Bombshell
The Bone Collector
Bringing Down the House
The Cookout
Crank
Crooked Arrows
Dear White People
The Dilemma
Do the Right Thing
The Equalizer
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fight Club
Finding Forrester
Freaky
From Paris with Love
Gamer
Guns Down
Happy Gilmore
Hell or High Water
Higher Learning
House of Ho, Seasons 1-2, All Episodes
The Hurricane
Ideal Home
Identity Thief
In Good Company
Inside Man
Kick-Ass
Land of the Lost
Leatherheads
Let Him Go
The Lincoln Lawyer
Little Rascals
Madea's Family Reunion
Madea's Witness Protection
Megamind
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Oblivion
Ocean's 8
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire
The Proposal
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Rundown
Safe House
Seriously Red
Shrek Forever After
Sideways
Snow White and the Huntsman
Sons of Summer
Sweet Home Alabama
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
True Grit (2010)
True Lies
Twilight
Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
Uncle Buck
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wanted
The Wolf of Wall Street
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
HULU
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth
Arkansas
Astro Boy
Compliance
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Empire Records
The Eyes Of My Mother
The Fight
Flawless
Frank
The Guard
Grandma
Godzilla vs Kong
Heat
Hero
Hook
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Think I Love My Wife
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
The King Of Comedy
Little Manhattan
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Pineapple Express
Prince Avalanche
Shoplifters
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Stomp the Yard
Straight Outta Compton
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Super Troopers
War of the Worlds
X-Men: First Class
Year One
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
PRIME VIDEO
Peppa Pig S1-S2
42
1984
About Last Night (2014)
Airplane!
Alfie
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Bridesmaids
Chaplin
Conan The Barbarian
Couples Retreat
Cruel Intentions
Cry Freedom
Dave Chappelle's Block Party
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Europa Report
Everything You Always...Sex
Finding Forrester
Fled
Forrest Gump
Good Will Hunting
Heaven's Gate
Hoodlum
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
If Beale Street Could Talk
It's A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version)
It's A Wonderful Life
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Judgment At Nuremberg
Jumanji
Jumping The Broom
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Lifeforce
Like a Boss
Little Nicky
Love Happens
Mad Max
Major Payne
Mary, Queen of Scots
Miles Ahead
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Money Train
Muscle Shoals
No Country for Old Men
No Good Deed
Non-Stop
Notting Hill
One Fine Morning
Pariah
Pitch Perfect
Prince Avalanche
Pulp Fiction
Red 2
Rejoice and Shout
Return To Seoul
Role Models
Rollerball
Rules of Engagement
San Andreas
Saving Private Ryan
Side Effects
Something Wild
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
Step Brothers
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
Takers
Teen Witch
The Bounty Hunter
The Cable Guy
The Death Of Dick Long
The Eagle
The Giver
The Good Lie
The Gunman
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
The Long Goodbye
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
The Wedding Planner
The Wiz
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
To Sir, With Love
Two Can Play That Game
Valkyrie
What's The Worst That Could Happen?
You, Me And Dupree
Zola
January 2nd
MAX
Jessica's Big Little World
Moonshiners Season 13A
PARAMOUNT+
America Decides (Season 2024)
CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)
CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Compliance
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Flawless
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PRIME VIDEO
The Bad Guys
January 3rd
DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)
Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)
Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)
History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)
Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)
Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)
BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – "I Plunge to My Death"
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
The Floor: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
Ishura: Series Premiere
RBG
January 4th
NETFLIX
Boy Swallows Universe (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Brothers Sun -- NETFLIX SERIES
Society of the Snow (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Silent Twins
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck
January 5th
NETFLIX
Good Grief -- NETFLIX FILM
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
X-Men (2000)
MAX
Creator League Series, Season 5
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14
OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
All Fun and Games
The System
PRIME VIDEO
Foe
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Hit S3
James May: Our Man in India
January 6th
NETFLIX
The Florida Project
MAX
Ready to Love: Make a Move
Tricky Dick (CNN Original)
PARAMOUNT+
The Uplift (Season 2024)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 7th
DISNEY+
The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)
MAX
Carnival Eats, Season 11
Diana (CNN Original)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B
Home Town, Season 8
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson
Worst Cooks in America, Season 27
PARAMOUNT+
The Golden Globe Awards
Here Comes the Sun (Season 2024)
The Takeout (Season 8)
HULU
The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
Rare Objects
January 8th
NETFLIX
This is Us Seasons 1-6
MAX
90 Day Diaries, Season 5
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Eye on America (Season 2024)
PEACOCK
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
HULU
The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
January 9th
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' Echo – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming
PEACOCK
13 Assassins
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
World's Fastest Indian
HULU
Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
Echo: Complete Season 1
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia
PRIME VIDEO
Landscape with Invisible Hand
The Passenger
January 10th
NETFLIX
Break Point: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Trust: A Game of Greed -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"
BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Final Episodes 7 and 8
MAX
See No Evil, Season 9B
PARAMOUNT+
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)
The Loud House (Season 6)
The Really Loud House (Season 1)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Renegade
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 11th
NETFLIX
Champion (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sonic Prime Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
SkyMed Season 2 premiere
PEACOCK
Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1-3, All Episodes
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
She Made Them Do It
January 12th
NETFLIX
Lift -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes
MAX
Batwheels, Season 2A
The Convict
The Disappearance
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vanishing On 7th Street
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Self Reliance: Film Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda's Victim
PRIME VIDEO
ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)
Role Play
January 13th
MAX
The Kitchen, Season 34
What's Wrong with That House?
The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 14th
MAX
Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino
True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)
January 15th
NETFLIX
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
maboroshi (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
MAX
Snowden
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
HULU
Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus
The Last Days On Mars
Uncharted
The Wave
January 16th
NETFLIX
Cats (2019)
MAX
Seduced to Slay
Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7
PARAMOUNT+
JUNE premiere
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Ms. Match
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma
PRIME VIDEO
Burn After Reading
Fast X
January 17th
NETFLIX
End of the Line (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Freaks
DISNEY+
America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"
Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
PARAMOUNT+
Aerial Argentina (Season 1)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode
Train to Busan
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
January 18th
NETFLIX
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
On The Roam (Max Original)
Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Nope
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island
Invisible Beauty
January 19th
NETFLIX
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Sixty Minutes (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5
PARAMOUNT+
The Woman in the Wall premiere
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
Syrup
Take This Waltz
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker
Dangerous Waters
PRIME VIDEO
Dance Life
Hazbin Hotel
LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland
Zorro (2024)
The Other Zoey
January 20th
NETFLIX
Captivating the King (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Real World: Season 16
MAX
Belle Collective, Season 2C
Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
January 21st
MAX
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B
Love & Translation
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks
January 22nd
NETFLIX
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Battle on the Mountain
Death by Fame, Season 2
Rick and Morty, Season 7
The Playboy Murders, Season 2
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
HULU
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
January 23rd
NETFLIX
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Train to Busan
DISNEY+
The Last Repair Shop
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Maybe It's You, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Kevin James: Irregardless
January 24th
NETFLIX
Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"
A Real Bug's Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
Rico to the Rescue, Season 2
PARAMOUNT+
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Season 3)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
King Richard
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
January 25th
NETFLIX
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda -- NETFLIX SERIES
Masters of the Universe: Revolution -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33
PARAMOUNT+
Sexy Beast premiere
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking
January 26th
NETFLIX
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Border Control: Spain, Season 3
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Europa Report
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
The Good Mother
Deliver Us
Imitation Game
PRIME VIDEO
Expats
January 27th
NETFLIX
Doctor Slump (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
Brian Banks
January 28th
NETFLIX
Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)
HULU
R.M.N.
January 29th
NETFLIX
Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
HULU
Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
January 30th
NETFLIX
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode
Arranged Love
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
HULU
First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
January 31st
NETFLIX
Alexander the Great (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baby Bandito (CL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
WIL (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
Choir – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Assembled: The Making of Echo – Premiere
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 8 (Finale) – "The Prophecy Comes True"
MAX
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34
The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
Combat Ships (Seasons 1,3,4)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Seasons 1-3)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode