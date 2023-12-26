Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2024

The new year is almost upon us! 2024 will be arriving in just one week and, in addition to new resolutions for many, the arrival of January 2024 means new movies and TV shows heading to all of the major streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video all have a full lineup of new titles set to arrive in the month of January. New Year's Day will see most of the major streamers adding popular movies to their lineups. Netflix will be getting the original three Jurassic Park films and the first three movies in the John Wick franchise. Prime Video will be continuing its run of live-action DC movie additions with the Christopher Reeve Superman films. The next TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is arriving in January, and will be debuting on two different streaming services simultaneously. On January 9th, all three episodes of Marvel's Echo will be available on both Disney+ and Hulu. This new series spins out of the events of Hawkeye and will feature Kingpin and Daredevil. You can check out the full lineup of January's streaming additions below!

January 1st NETFLIX

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way

The A-Team

After Earth

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Aniara

Austenland

Bachelorette

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Body at Brighton Rock

Booty Call

The Breakfast Club

The Brothers

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Celebrity IOU, Season 7

Collision Course

Cyborg

Dance With Me

Dark Skies

Date and Switch

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Empire State

Escape From Alcatraz

Everybody Wants to be Italian

A Fistful of Dollars

For A Few Dollars More

Free Birds

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

The Gospel According to Andre

Greta

Hail Satan?

Hang Em' High

Head Office

HGTV Dream Home 2024

The Hitcher

Hollywood Homicide

I Don't Know How She Does It

I, Frankenstein

The Ides of March

It Comes At Night

Jodorowsky's Dune

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.

Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials

The Kill Team

Killing Them Softly

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Lawless

Machete

Mike Wallace is Here

Odd Jobs

Our Idiot Brother

Quarantine

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Rambo: Last Blood

Ricochet

Road Trip

Road Trip: Beer Pong

Robocop

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rocket Science

Scream 4

The Secrets We Keep

Some Kind of Beautiful

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Sweet Dreams

Switch

Ted 2

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks

Tracers

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

When A Stranger Calls

White House Down PARAMOUNT+

Changemakers

54

5 Card Stud

A Promise

A Single Man

A.C.O.D.

Abandon

Adore

Adventureland

Aeon Flux

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

American Beauty

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Another 48 Hrs.

Approaching The Unknown

Atlantic City

Baby It's You

Bad Lieutenant

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director's Cut

Bebe's Kids

Becoming Jane

Big Jake

Black Beauty

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Chocolat

Cinema Paradiso

Coach Carter

Cop Land

Days of Heaven

Death On the Nile

Deception

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Event Horizon

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Falling in Love

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hateship Loveship

Headhunters

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

High Noon

Hope Springs

In Too Deep

Indiscreet

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jane Eyre

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Last Vegas

Little Women

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Miller's Crossing

Monster Trucks

My Left Foot

Narc

Norbit

Nostalgia

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paid in Full

Pretty In Pink

Private Parts

Reindeer Games

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Shall We Dance?

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids*

Support the Girls

Surviving Christmas

Suspect Zero

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

Team America: World Police

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Tintin

The African Queen

The Bigfoot Trap

The Chumscrubber

The Core

The Crow

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

The Drop

The Elephant Man

The First Wives Club

The Forgiven

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The High and the Mighty

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Peacemaker

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Portrait of a Lady

The Queens of Comedy

The Score

The Stepfather

The Thing Called Love

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The Woman in Black

The Yards

Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead

Total Recall

Tropic Thunder

True Grit

Voyagers

Warrior Strong

What Lies Beneath

When Worlds Collide

Young Sherlock Holmes PEACOCK

2 Guns

Air Force One

All Eyez on Me

Along Came A Spider

Basic Instinct

Battleship

Billy Madison

BlacKkKlansman

Bombshell

The Bone Collector

Bringing Down the House

The Cookout

Crank

Crooked Arrows

Dear White People

The Dilemma

Do the Right Thing

The Equalizer

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fight Club

Finding Forrester

Freaky

From Paris with Love

Gamer

Guns Down

Happy Gilmore

Hell or High Water

Higher Learning

House of Ho, Seasons 1-2, All Episodes

The Hurricane

Ideal Home

Identity Thief

In Good Company

Inside Man

Kick-Ass

Land of the Lost

Leatherheads

Let Him Go

The Lincoln Lawyer

Little Rascals

Madea's Family Reunion

Madea's Witness Protection

Megamind

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Oblivion

Ocean's 8

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire

The Proposal

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Rundown

Safe House

Seriously Red

Shrek Forever After

Sideways

Snow White and the Huntsman

Sons of Summer

Sweet Home Alabama

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

True Grit (2010)

True Lies

Twilight

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

Uncle Buck

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wanted

The Wolf of Wall Street

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) HULU

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth

Arkansas

Astro Boy

Compliance

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Empire Records

The Eyes Of My Mother

The Fight

Flawless

Frank

The Guard

Grandma

Godzilla vs Kong

Heat

Hero

Hook

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Think I Love My Wife

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser

The King Of Comedy

Little Manhattan

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Pineapple Express

Prince Avalanche

Shoplifters

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Stomp the Yard

Straight Outta Compton

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Super Troopers

War of the Worlds

X-Men: First Class

Year One

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street PRIME VIDEO

Peppa Pig S1-S2

42

1984

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane!

Alfie

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Bridesmaids

Chaplin

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Cruel Intentions

Cry Freedom

Dave Chappelle's Block Party

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Europa Report

Everything You Always...Sex

Finding Forrester

Fled

Forrest Gump

Good Will Hunting

Heaven's Gate

Hoodlum

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

If Beale Street Could Talk

It's A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version)

It's A Wonderful Life

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Judgment At Nuremberg

Jumanji

Jumping The Broom

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Lifeforce

Like a Boss

Little Nicky

Love Happens

Mad Max

Major Payne

Mary, Queen of Scots

Miles Ahead

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Money Train

Muscle Shoals

No Country for Old Men

No Good Deed

Non-Stop

Notting Hill

One Fine Morning

Pariah

Pitch Perfect

Prince Avalanche

Pulp Fiction

Red 2

Rejoice and Shout

Return To Seoul

Role Models

Rollerball

Rules of Engagement

San Andreas

Saving Private Ryan

Side Effects

Something Wild

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Step Brothers

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

Takers

Teen Witch

The Bounty Hunter

The Cable Guy

The Death Of Dick Long

The Eagle

The Giver

The Good Lie

The Gunman

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

The Long Goodbye

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

The Wedding Planner

The Wiz

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

To Sir, With Love

Two Can Play That Game

Valkyrie

What's The Worst That Could Happen?

You, Me And Dupree

Zola prevnext

January 2nd MAX

Jessica's Big Little World

Moonshiners Season 13A PARAMOUNT+

America Decides (Season 2024)

CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)

CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024) PEACOCK

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Compliance

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Flawless

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters PRIME VIDEO

The Bad Guys prevnext

January 3rd DISNEY+

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)

Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)

History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)

Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – "I Plunge to My Death" PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

The Floor: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere

Ishura: Series Premiere

RBG prevnext

January 4th NETFLIX

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Brothers Sun -- NETFLIX SERIES

Society of the Snow (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Silent Twins

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck prevnext

January 5th NETFLIX

Good Grief -- NETFLIX FILM

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

X-Men (2000) MAX

Creator League Series, Season 5

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14

OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

All Fun and Games

The System PRIME VIDEO

Foe

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Hit S3

James May: Our Man in India prevnext

January 6th NETFLIX

The Florida Project MAX

Ready to Love: Make a Move

Tricky Dick (CNN Original) PARAMOUNT+

The Uplift (Season 2024) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 7th DISNEY+

The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes) MAX

Carnival Eats, Season 11

Diana (CNN Original)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B

Home Town, Season 8

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson

Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 PARAMOUNT+

The Golden Globe Awards

Here Comes the Sun (Season 2024)

The Takeout (Season 8) HULU

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects prevnext

January 8th NETFLIX

This is Us Seasons 1-6 MAX

90 Day Diaries, Season 5

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original) PARAMOUNT+

Eye on America (Season 2024) PEACOCK

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode HULU

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1 prevnext

January 9th DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' Echo – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming PEACOCK

13 Assassins

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

World's Fastest Indian HULU

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere

Echo: Complete Season 1

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia PRIME VIDEO

Landscape with Invisible Hand

The Passenger prevnext

January 10th NETFLIX

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trust: A Game of Greed -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Final Episodes 7 and 8 MAX

See No Evil, Season 9B PARAMOUNT+

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)

The Loud House (Season 6)

The Really Loud House (Season 1) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Renegade

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 11th NETFLIX

Champion (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original) PARAMOUNT+

SkyMed Season 2 premiere PEACOCK

Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1-3, All Episodes

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

She Made Them Do It prevnext

January 12th NETFLIX

Lift -- NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes MAX

Batwheels, Season 2A

The Convict

The Disappearance PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vanishing On 7th Street

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Self Reliance: Film Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda's Victim PRIME VIDEO

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)

Role Play prevnext

January 13th MAX

The Kitchen, Season 34

What's Wrong with That House?

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 14th MAX

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original) prevnext

January 15th NETFLIX

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2 MAX

Snowden PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode HULU

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus

The Last Days On Mars

Uncharted

The Wave prevnext

January 16th NETFLIX

Cats (2019) MAX

Seduced to Slay

Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 PARAMOUNT+

JUNE premiere PEACOCK

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Ms. Match

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma PRIME VIDEO

Burn After Reading

Fast X prevnext

January 17th NETFLIX

End of the Line (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Freaks DISNEY+

America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"

Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming PARAMOUNT+

Aerial Argentina (Season 1) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode

Train to Busan

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere prevnext

January 18th NETFLIX

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) -- NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

On The Roam (Max Original)

Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Nope

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island

Invisible Beauty prevnext

January 19th NETFLIX

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Sixty Minutes (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 PARAMOUNT+

The Woman in the Wall premiere PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

Syrup

Take This Waltz

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker

Dangerous Waters PRIME VIDEO

Dance Life

Hazbin Hotel

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

Zorro (2024)

The Other Zoey prevnext

January 20th NETFLIX

Captivating the King (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Real World: Season 16 MAX

Belle Collective, Season 2C

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode prevnext

January 21st MAX

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B

Love & Translation

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks prevnext

January 22nd NETFLIX

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Battle on the Mountain

Death by Fame, Season 2

Rick and Morty, Season 7

The Playboy Murders, Season 2 PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode HULU

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 prevnext

January 23rd NETFLIX

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Train to Busan DISNEY+

The Last Repair Shop PEACOCK

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Maybe It's You, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere PRIME VIDEO

Kevin James: Irregardless prevnext

January 24th NETFLIX

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"

A Real Bug's Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming MAX

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 PARAMOUNT+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Season 3) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1

King Richard

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) prevnext

January 25th NETFLIX

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda -- NETFLIX SERIES

Masters of the Universe: Revolution -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 PARAMOUNT+

Sexy Beast premiere PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking prevnext

January 26th NETFLIX

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) MAX

Border Control: Spain, Season 3 PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Europa Report

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

The Good Mother

Deliver Us

Imitation Game PRIME VIDEO

Expats prevnext

January 27th NETFLIX

Doctor Slump (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

Brian Banks prevnext

January 28th NETFLIX

Love is Blind: Sweden -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) MAX

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original) HULU

R.M.N. prevnext

January 29th NETFLIX

Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) -- NETFLIX FAMILY PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode HULU

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere prevnext

January 30th NETFLIX

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode

Arranged Love

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode HULU

First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4 prevnext