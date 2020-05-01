Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 1)

The start of a brand new month means that there are a ton of new movies and TV shows on all of your favorite streaming services. When that new month falls on a weekend, as is the case with May 2020, things are even more exciting. Most streaming services release their originals on Fridays, making the first of the month an even bigger content addition. On top of that, all of the new arrivals are happening right at the start of a two day break, giving you a chance to stream as much as you want. This weekend, every major streaming service has seen a substantial amount of movies and TV shows added to its roster. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, Starz, and Showtime all added a bunch of new content on Friday, with a few more arrivals scheduled for the weekend. As always, Netflix has a hefty rollout schedule of originals this weekend, all of which went live early on Friday morning. Hollywood, All Day and a Night, and The Half of It are amongst the new options on the streaming platform. Joining them are popular films like Back to the Future, Underworld, and Sinister. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are now available to watch on Disney+ while Batman Begins and The Dark Knight have arrived on Hulu. Need some streaming options this weekend? Check out all of the new arrivals to your favorite services below!

Netflix All Day and a Night -- NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get In -- NETFLIX FILM

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Half Of It -- NETFLIX FILM

Hollywood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mrs. Serial Killer -- NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 -- Exclusively on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Disney+ Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 - S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef - "Slimy Yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "Shattered"

One Day at Disney - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture - All 8 Episodes Available May 2

John Carter

Hulu Bloom: Complete Season 2

A Life Less Ordinary

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

Brick Mansions

Crooked Hearts

Demolition Man

Escape from Alcatraz

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

GoodFellas

Harry Benson: Shoot First

House of D

Megamind

Men With Brooms

Molly

Monster House

Mutant Species

Pathology

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Some Kind of Hero

Soul Food

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

The Conjuring

The Dark Knight

The Graduate

The Green Mile

The Patriot

The Whistle Blower

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall

Amazon Prime 10 Fingers of Steel

A Cadaver Christmas

Assassination Tango

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu

Who Saw Her Die?

Crooked Hearts

Escape From Alcatraz

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s

Fearless Young Boxer

Five Fingers of Steel

Friday The 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

Green Dragon Inn

House Of D

Torso

I Hate Tom Petty

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth

Inferno

Night Train Murders

Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye

The Blood Spattered Bride

Lakeboat

Daughters of Darkness

Pathology

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge

Some Kind Of Hero

Sprung

The Final Countdown

The Whistle Blower

Walking Tall

Upload: Season 1 - Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1

African Hunters: Season 1

Bonanza: Season 1

Born to Explore: Season 1

Boss: Season 1

Engine Masters: Season 1

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1

In The Cut: Season 1

Inspector Lewis: Season 1

Pinkalicious: Season 1

Rosehaven: Season 1

Seaside Hotel: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1 MAY 3

The Durrells: Season 4



HBO Betty, Series Premiere

Bigger

Western Stars

Long Gone By

Her Body

El Pacto (AKA The Pact)

The Art of Getting By

Black Knight

BlacKkKlansman

Broken Arrow

Cast Away

Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Cut)

Cold Mountain

Commando

Contagion

Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)

Crazy Rich Asians

Death at a Funeral

Dick Tracy

The Fighter

Friday Night Lights

Green Card

The Hangover Part II

The Hot Chick

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

In Bruges

Incarnate

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

John Tucker Must Die

Josie and the Pussycats

The Kite Runner

La La Land

Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Meg

Michael Clayton

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

Paul (Extended Version)

Precious

Rise of the Guardians

School of Rock

Signs

Something Borrowed

This Means War (Extended Version)

Twins

Unstoppable

Wild Hogs

Your Highness (Extended Version) MAY 3

Westworld: Season 2 Finale

STARZ Annie Hall

A Very Brady Sequel

Beautiful

Black Hawk Down

Blown Away

Boomerang

Don’t Think Twice

Drop Dead Diva – Episodes 101-213

Freedomland

Gun Fever

Into The Wild

La Bruja – Episodes 121 -129

Malcolm & Eddie – Episodes 406 – 422

Meet Joe Black

Milk Money

Murphy’s Law

No Way Out

Platoon

Rig 45 – Episodes 201-206

School Ties

Sonora Stagecoach

Space Station 76

Testament Of Youth

The Brass Legend

The Broken Star

The Duel At Silver Creek

The Great Missouri Raid

Two For The Money

Vantage Point MAY 3

Outlander – Episode 511

Vida – Episode 302