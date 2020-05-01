Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 1)
The start of a brand new month means that there are a ton of new movies and TV shows on all of your favorite streaming services. When that new month falls on a weekend, as is the case with May 2020, things are even more exciting. Most streaming services release their originals on Fridays, making the first of the month an even bigger content addition. On top of that, all of the new arrivals are happening right at the start of a two day break, giving you a chance to stream as much as you want.
This weekend, every major streaming service has seen a substantial amount of movies and TV shows added to its roster. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, Starz, and Showtime all added a bunch of new content on Friday, with a few more arrivals scheduled for the weekend.
As always, Netflix has a hefty rollout schedule of originals this weekend, all of which went live early on Friday morning. Hollywood, All Day and a Night, and The Half of It are amongst the new options on the streaming platform. Joining them are popular films like Back to the Future, Underworld, and Sinister.
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are now available to watch on Disney+ while Batman Begins and The Dark Knight have arrived on Hulu.
Need some streaming options this weekend? Check out all of the new arrivals to your favorite services below!
Netflix
All Day and a Night -- NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In -- NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It -- NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer -- NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 -- Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Disney+
Awesome Animals (S1)
Birth of Europe (S1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
CAR SOS (S1 - S7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
Love & Vets (S1)
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe (S1)
United States of Animals (S1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
Water Birds
Be Our Chef - "Slimy Yet Satisfying"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "Shattered"
One Day at Disney - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"
Prop Culture - All 8 Episodes Available
May 2
John Carter
Hulu
Bloom: Complete Season 2
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
GoodFellas
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Conjuring
The Dark Knight
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Patriot
The Whistle Blower
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
Amazon Prime
10 Fingers of Steel
A Cadaver Christmas
Assassination Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Who Saw Her Die?
Crooked Hearts
Escape From Alcatraz
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s
Fearless Young Boxer
Five Fingers of Steel
Friday The 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Green Dragon Inn
House Of D
Torso
I Hate Tom Petty
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
Night Train Murders
Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye
The Blood Spattered Bride
Lakeboat
Daughters of Darkness
Pathology
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
Some Kind Of Hero
Sprung
The Final Countdown
The Whistle Blower
Walking Tall
Upload: Season 1 - Amazon Original series
A House Divided: Season 1
African Hunters: Season 1
Bonanza: Season 1
Born to Explore: Season 1
Boss: Season 1
Engine Masters: Season 1
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1
In The Cut: Season 1
Inspector Lewis: Season 1
Pinkalicious: Season 1
Rosehaven: Season 1
Seaside Hotel: Season 1
The Lucy Show: Season 1
MAY 3
The Durrells: Season 4
HBO
Betty, Series Premiere
Bigger
Western Stars
Long Gone By
Her Body
El Pacto (AKA The Pact)
The Art of Getting By
Black Knight
BlacKkKlansman
Broken Arrow
Cast Away
Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Cut)
Cold Mountain
Commando
Contagion
Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)
Crazy Rich Asians
Death at a Funeral
Dick Tracy
The Fighter
Friday Night Lights
Green Card
The Hangover Part II
The Hot Chick
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
In Bruges
Incarnate
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
John Tucker Must Die
Josie and the Pussycats
The Kite Runner
La La Land
Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Meg
Michael Clayton
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
Paul (Extended Version)
Precious
Rise of the Guardians
School of Rock
Signs
Something Borrowed
This Means War (Extended Version)
Twins
Unstoppable
Wild Hogs
Your Highness (Extended Version)
MAY 3
Westworld: Season 2 Finale
STARZ
Annie Hall
A Very Brady Sequel
Beautiful
Black Hawk Down
Blown Away
Boomerang
Don’t Think Twice
Drop Dead Diva – Episodes 101-213
Freedomland
Gun Fever
Into The Wild
La Bruja – Episodes 121 -129
Malcolm & Eddie – Episodes 406 – 422
Meet Joe Black
Milk Money
Murphy’s Law
No Way Out
Platoon
Rig 45 – Episodes 201-206
School Ties
Sonora Stagecoach
Space Station 76
Testament Of Youth
The Brass Legend
The Broken Star
The Duel At Silver Creek
The Great Missouri Raid
Two For The Money
Vantage Point
MAY 3
Outlander – Episode 511
Vida – Episode 302
Showtime1comments
4:44: Last Day On Earth
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Almost Famous
Armored
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Beauty Shop
The Big Chill
Big Fish
Blue Chips
Bull Durham
Carriers
Changing Lanes
Cheech & Chong Still Smokin
Chicago
The China Syndrome
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
Cop Land
Dick
Double Impact
Down to Earth
Failure to Launch
The Game of Their Lives
Head of State
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
A Knight’s Tale
Mean Girls
Mousehunt
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
My Best Friend’s Wedding
An Officer and a Gentleman
Orange County
The Other End of the Line
Our Idiot Brother
Peace, Love & Misunderstanding
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rounders
Rudy
The Saint
The Samaritan
Seven
She’s All That
Snow Day
Something’s Gotta Give
St. Elmo’s Fire
Staying Alive
Steel Magnolias
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Terms of Endearment
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Usual Suspects
Varsity Blues
Virtuosity
War
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
MAY 2
Apollo 18
Red Joan (Premiere)
