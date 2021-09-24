Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2021

October is almost here and, in addition to the arrival of spooky seasons, that means most of the major streaming services out there are getting ready to add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their rosters. Ahead of the new month, services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock all revealed their own lists of titles set to arrive over the course of the next month.

There are three major movies hitting theaters this month that are also getting same-day debuts on streaming services. Two of them are on HBO Max, with the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark arriving on October 1st, and Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune debuting on October 22nd. Halloween Kills, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Halloween, will be hitting theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

Netflix has some big originals on the way in October. The streamer is debuting new seasons of two popular shows: You Season 3 and On My Block Season 4. Original movies hitting Netflix in October include the slasher film There’s Someone Inside Your House.

For sitcom fans out there, a few popular ’90s shows are hitting streaming services on October 1st. All nine seasons of Seinfeld are heading to Netflix, while Full House, Family Matters, and Step by Step are going to begin streaming on HBO Max.

You can check out the full October streaming roster below!

October 1

NETFLIX

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

MAID — NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

HBO MAX

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans , 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

HULU

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

PEACOCK

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

Bad Moon, 1996

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Cat People, 1982

Child’s Play 2, 1990

Child’s Play 3, 1991

Cult of Chucky, 2017

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Curse of the Fly, 1965

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979

Firestarter: Rekindled, S1

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th-Part II, 1981

Friday the 13th-Part V: A New Beginning, 1985

Friday the 13th-Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986

Friday the 13th-Part VII: The New Blood, 1988

Friday the 13th-Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989

Friday the 13th, 1980

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Gremlins, 1984

It Follows, 2015

Jason X, 2001

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun, 1993

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03

Phantasm II, 1988

Predator 2, 1990

Predator, 1987

Predators, 2010

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Prometheus, 2012

Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990

Return of the Fly, 1959

Rings, 2017

Runaway Bride, 1999

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 3D, 2010

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw, 2004

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Separation, 2021

Shocker, 1989

Slither, 2006

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

The Burbs, 1989

The Fly, 1958

The Funhouse, 1981

The Mask, 1994

The Omen, 2006

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Skeleton Key, 2005

The Texas Chain Massacre, 2003

The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning, 2006

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

October 2

PEACOCK

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

October 3

NETFLIX

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Simmer, 2020

HULU

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

October 4

NETFLIX

On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Niña Furia

Sublet, 2020

HULU

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

October 5

NETFLIX

Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996

El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020

Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

October 6

NETFLIX

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES

The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Turner & Hooch – Season Finale

What If…? – Season Finale

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

HBO MAX

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020

The Republic of Sarah, Season 1

Rosa (short), 2020

HULU

Castle: Complete Series (ABC)

October 7

NETFLIX

The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

HULU

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK

One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)

Create the Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)

October 8

NETFLIX

LOL Surprise: The Movie

A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMIL

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

HBO MAX

Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

October 9

NETFLIX

Insidious: Chapter 2

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

Birdgirl, Season 16

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

October 10

HULU

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

October 11

NETFLIX

Going in Style

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

October 12

NETFLIX

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

October 13

NETFLIX

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season Finale

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”

HULU

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

PEACOCK

Dead Silence, 2007

October 14

NETFLIX

In the Dark: Season 3

Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere

Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere

Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6

The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere

Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

October 15

NETFLIX

CoComelon: Season 4

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip — NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

HBO MAX

In the Line of Fire, 1993

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)

HULU

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

PEACOCK

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005

Dark Crimes, 2018

Halloween Kills, 2021

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 2, 2011

October 16

NETFLIX

Victoria & Abdul

Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 17

HBO MAX

Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

October 18

HBO MAX

El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Women is Losers, 2021

HULU

Dream Horse (2020)

October 19

NETFLIX

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

October 20

NETFLIX

Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”

HBO MAX

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

October 21

NETFLIX

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES

Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES

Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.

Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

PEACOCK

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, 2021 (Peacock Original)

October 22

NETFLIX

Dynasty: Season 4

Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES

Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

HBO MAX

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Gaia (2020)

October 23

HULU

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

October 24

NETFLIX

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

HBO MAX

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

October 25

NETFLIX

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

HULU

Come Away (2020)

October 26

NETFLIX

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere

The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Maybe Next Year (2020)

October 27

NETFLIX

Begin Again

Wentworth: Season 8

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”

HULU

For Madmen Only (2021)

October 28

NETFLIX

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift

In The Heights, 2021 (HBO)

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR

HULU

First Date (2021)

Smelliville (2021)

October 29

NETFLIX

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM

Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES ??

DISNEY+

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA

HBO MAX

Victor and Valentino, Season 2

October 30

HULU

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

October 31

HBO MAX

The Bachelorette, Season 16

HULU

Spirit Untamed (2021)