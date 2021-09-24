Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2021

October is almost here and, in addition to the arrival of spooky seasons, that means most of the major streaming services out there are getting ready to add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their rosters. Ahead of the new month, services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock all revealed their own lists of titles set to arrive over the course of the next month.
There are three major movies hitting theaters this month that are also getting same-day debuts on streaming services. Two of them are on HBO Max, with the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark arriving on October 1st, and Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune debuting on October 22nd. Halloween Kills, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Halloween, will be hitting theaters and Peacock on October 15th.
Netflix has some big originals on the way in October. The streamer is debuting new seasons of two popular shows: You Season 3 and On My Block Season 4. Original movies hitting Netflix in October include the slasher film There’s Someone Inside Your House.
For sitcom fans out there, a few popular ’90s shows are hitting streaming services on October 1st. All nine seasons of Seinfeld are heading to Netflix, while Full House, Family Matters, and Step by Step are going to begin streaming on HBO Max.
You can check out the full October streaming roster below!
October 1
NETFLIX
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM
The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES
Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME
Swallow — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alvin And The Chipmunks
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
HBO MAX
Admission, 2013 (HBO)
A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
After the Thin Man, 1936
All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
Caddyshack II, 1988
Cake, 2005 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
City of God, 2002 (HBO)
Clash of Titans , 1981
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Full House
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Hooper, 1978
Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House, 2008 (HBO)
Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Natural Born Killers, 1994
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
Orphan, 2009
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy, 1984
Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Sergeant York, 1941
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
Speedway, 1968
Step by Step
Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The East, 2013 (HBO)
The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girls, 1946
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
The Outsiders, 1983
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Trance, 2013 (HBO)
Tully, 2018 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
HULU
Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Air Force One (1997)
Ali (2001)
Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)
Boxcar Bertha (1972)
Cedar Rapids (2009)
Chasing Papi (2003)
Class (1983)
Clifford (1994)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Code 46 (2004)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Date Night (2010)
Dead of Winter (1987)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Dr. No (1962)
Edge of the World (2021)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)
Flatliners (1990)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
The Holiday (2006)
House of Games (1987)
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
Intersection (1994)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Light It Up (1999)
Lost In Space (1998)
The Love Guru (2008)
Mad Max (1980)
Madhouse (2004)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Maze (2017)
Mean Creek (2004)
Meet The Spartans (2008)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
The Offence (1973)
Peeples (2013)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Queen of the Damned (2002)
Racing with the Moon (1984)
The Recruit (2003)
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Road Trip (2000)
Rushmore (1999)
The Saint (1997)
Signs (2002)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Snatch (2000)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Still (2018)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Sweet Land (2006)
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Theater of Blood (1973)
Tooth Fairy (2010)
Total Recall (2012)
The Untouchables (1987)
Victor Frankenstein (2015)
Vigilante Force (1976)
The Village (2004)
The Vow (2012)
Waitress (2007)
What About Bob? (1991)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Within (2016)
Wolves at the Door (2016)
Wrong Turn 2 (2007)
PEACOCK
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
Bad Moon, 1996
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Cat People, 1982
Child’s Play 2, 1990
Child’s Play 3, 1991
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Curse of the Fly, 1965
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1931
Dracula, 1979
Firestarter: Rekindled, S1
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th-Part II, 1981
Friday the 13th-Part V: A New Beginning, 1985
Friday the 13th-Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986
Friday the 13th-Part VII: The New Blood, 1988
Friday the 13th-Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989
Friday the 13th, 1980
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Gremlins, 1984
It Follows, 2015
Jason X, 2001
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun, 1993
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03
Phantasm II, 1988
Predator 2, 1990
Predator, 1987
Predators, 2010
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Prometheus, 2012
Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990
Return of the Fly, 1959
Rings, 2017
Runaway Bride, 1999
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 3D, 2010
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw, 2004
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Separation, 2021
Shocker, 1989
Slither, 2006
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
The Burbs, 1989
The Fly, 1958
The Funhouse, 1981
The Mask, 1994
The Omen, 2006
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Skeleton Key, 2005
The Texas Chain Massacre, 2003
The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning, 2006
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
October 2
PEACOCK
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
October 3
NETFLIX
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Simmer, 2020
HULU
Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)
Finding Your Feet (2018)
October 4
NETFLIX
On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Niña Furia
Sublet, 2020
HULU
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)
Maggie’s Plan (2015)
The Program (1993)
Unfaithful (2002)
October 5
NETFLIX
Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
October 6
NETFLIX
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Black Widow
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
Drain The Oceans (S4)
The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
Among the Stars – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Turner & Hooch – Season Finale
What If…? – Season Finale
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”
HBO MAX
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
Rosa (short), 2020
HULU
Castle: Complete Series (ABC)
October 7
NETFLIX
The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
HULU
Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)
Create the Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)
October 8
NETFLIX
LOL Surprise: The Movie
A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM
My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMIL
Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
Under Wraps
Muppets Haunted Mansion
HBO MAX
Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)
Cannabis Evolution (2019)
October 9
NETFLIX
Insidious: Chapter 2
Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Birdgirl, Season 16
To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)
October 10
HULU
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
Rogue Hostage (2021)
October 11
NETFLIX
Going in Style
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Gunda (2020)
Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)
October 12
NETFLIX
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)
The Loneliest Whale (2021)
October 13
NETFLIX
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM
Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!
Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
The Wizard Of Paws (S1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
Just Beyond – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season Finale
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”
HULU
Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
CHiPS (2017)
PEACOCK
Dead Silence, 2007
October 14
NETFLIX
In the Dark: Season 3
Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)
Censor (2021)
Out of Death (2020)
October 15
NETFLIX
CoComelon: Season 4
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM
The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Name — NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trip — NETFLIX FILM
You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
HBO MAX
In the Line of Fire, 1993
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)
HULU
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)
Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)
Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)
A Murder to Remember (2020)
Cheer Camp Killer (2020)
Miss India America (2015)
Sleepwalker (2017)
PEACOCK
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005
Dark Crimes, 2018
Halloween Kills, 2021
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 2, 2011
October 16
NETFLIX
Victoria & Abdul
Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)
October 17
HBO MAX
Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
October 18
HBO MAX
El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Women is Losers, 2021
HULU
Dream Horse (2020)
October 19
NETFLIX
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
October 20
NETFLIX
Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)
Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”
HBO MAX
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)
October 21
NETFLIX
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES
Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES
Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Evil Next Door (2021)
PEACOCK
Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, 2021 (Peacock Original)
October 22
NETFLIX
Dynasty: Season 4
Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
HBO MAX
Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
Gaia (2020)
October 23
HULU
The Marksman (2021)
Silent Night (2021)
October 24
NETFLIX
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
HBO MAX
Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
October 25
NETFLIX
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
HULU
Come Away (2020)
October 26
NETFLIX
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Maybe Next Year (2020)
October 27
NETFLIX
Begin Again
Wentworth: Season 8
Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”
Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”
HULU
For Madmen Only (2021)
October 28
NETFLIX
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
In The Heights, 2021 (HBO)
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
HULU
First Date (2021)
Smelliville (2021)
October 29
NETFLIX
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES ??
DISNEY+
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
McFarland, USA
HBO MAX
Victor and Valentino, Season 2
October 30
HULU
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)
October 31
HBO MAX
The Bachelorette, Season 16
HULU
Spirit Untamed (2021)