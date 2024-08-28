Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Streaming Services in September 2024

September is arriving in just a few days and, for movie and TV fans, that means a whole new month of streaming additions on your favorite services. Streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and Paramount+ have all revealed their upcoming lineups for the month of September, and we’ve collected them all here to give you one easy place to see what’s on the way.
A couple of the most acclaimed movies from the last year are heading to streaming in September, with streaming debuts set for Max. The Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron will be added to the service this month, along with A24’s I Saw the TV Glow and Civil War.
September will also feature the arrival of two of 2024’s most anticipated genre shows. Agatha All Along will premiere on Disney+, while Max will be the streaming home of HBO original The Penguin.
You can check out the full lineup of September’s streaming additions below!
September 1st
NETFLIX
300
5 Centimeters Per Second
Along Came Polly
BLUE GIANT
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dragnet
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Legends of the Fall
Magic Mike
Midnight Run
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Shark Tale
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stand by Me
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wipeout: Batch 3
MAX
21 & OVER
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7
Addicted
Anaconda
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
Boogie Nights
Braddock: Missing In Action III
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!
Climax
Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11
Criminal
Disobedience
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode
High-Rise
Ice Age: Collision Course
Independence Day
Independence Day: Resurgence
Inherent Vice
Ismael’s Ghosts
Knight and Day
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning
Need for Speed
Paranoia
Pulse
Role Models
Shrek Forever After
Sunset Song
Tell
Tiny Furniture
To Have and Have Not
The Batman vs. Dracula
The Big Chill
The Big Sleep
The Birdcage
The Boss
The Exorcist
The Final Destination
The Martian
The Shining
The Three Musketeers
The Wolfpack
The Wrecking Crew!
Trick ‘r Treat
Troll Hunter
Vampires Suck
Venus and Serena
Viva
Whose Streets?
World’s Greatest Dad
X-Men: Apocalypse
HULU / Subscribe to Hulu
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
27 Dresses
A Glitch in the Matrix
A Good Day to Die Hard
Amsterdam
Bandidas
Bedtime Stories
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Breaking Up
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2
Date Night
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dead Poets Society
Deliver Us From Evil
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Dr. Dolittle 2
Enough Said
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Freaky Friday
Hannah Montana the Movie
High School Musical
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Independence Day
Jennifer’s Body
Live Free or Die Hard
The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
Mean Girls (2004)
Mothering Sunday
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Never Been Kissed
The Pacifier
Pearl Harbor
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Princess Protection Program
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Roommate
See How They Run
Sicario
Snatch
Straw Dogs (2011)
Super 8
Superbad
Us (2019)
PEACOCK / Subscribe to Peacock
Bones, Seasons 1-12
Martin, Seasons 1-5
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night (2007)
Aftermath
All of My Heart
All of My Heart: Inn Love
All of My Heart: The Wedding
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Me
Americano
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville Moon
The Amityville Uprising
Anger Management
Blue Bayou
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman (’92)
The Card Counter
Ca$h
Cesar Chavez
Child’s Play (1988)
Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
Colombiana
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dawn of the Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil’s Backbone
Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
Dracula (’79)
Dracula’s Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Exposed
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
The Forever Purge
The Forger
Forrest Gump
Frankenstein (’31)
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Friday Night Lights (2004)
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out
Goal! The Dream Begins
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Grudge (2004)
Hacksaw Ridge
Halloween (’18)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween Kills
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Gillmore
Head Over Heels (2024)
Her Smell
Holiday Hearts
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Holly & Ivy
Honey (’03)
Hot Fuzz
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
The Invisible Woman (’40)
It Came From Outer Space
Kiss at Pine Lake
La Bamba
Land of the Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Little Rascals
Love Under the Rainbow
Mama
Mechanic: Resurrection
Mercy
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Ms. Matched
The Mummy (’17)
The Mummy (’99)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy’s Curse
The Mummy’s Ghost
The Mummy’s Hand
The Mummy’s Tomb
My Blueberry Nights
A Nashville Christmas Carol
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Night Monster
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
North to Home
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Pain and Glory
Paul
The People Under the Stairs
Perfect Harmony (2022)
Phantom of the Opera (’43)
Phantom of the Opera (’62)
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead
Pretty Persuasion
Prince of Darkness
Quinceañera
Raise a Glass to Love
The Raven (’35)
Robin Hood
The Rundown
The Santa Stakeout
Savages
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)
School of Rock
The Scorpion King
The Serpent and The Rainbow
Shaun the Sheep
Shaun the Sheep (2015)
Shaun of the Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Skyscraper
Slither
Snitch (2013)
Son of Frankenstein
Spare Parts
Split
The Strange Case of Doctor Rx
Studio 666
Sugar Plum Twist
Tales From the Hood
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
United 93
Us
Videodrome
Village of the Damned
Warm Bodies
Werewolf of London
Wild Card
World Trade Center
The World’s End
PRIME VIDEO / Subscribe to Prime
21 Grams
Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein
Angela’s Ashes
Army of Darkness
Basic Instinct
Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Brides of Dracula
Bubba Ho-Tep
Cape Fear
CB4
Chasing Amy
Child’s Play (2019)
Constantine
Continental Divide
Coogan’s Bluff
Crimson Peak
Cyborg
Devil
Disturbing Behavior
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me to Hell
Dredd
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Election
For Love of the Game
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Forces of Nature
Frida
Galaxy Quest
Gambit
Ghost Story
Hotel Artemis
I Am Durán
In The Heights
In the Name of the Father
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jonah Hex
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Lifeforce
Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Meet Joe Black
Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Nerve
Night Creatures
Nocturnal Animals
Overboard
Penguins of Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Red Eye
Revolutionary Road
Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Roxanne
Rumble Fish
Runaway Train
Saturday Night Fever
Sinister 2
Son of Dracula
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Steel
Stigmata
Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Swingers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The Big Lebowski
The Black Dahlia
The Cold Light of Day
The Core
The Doors
The Egg And I
The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The General’s Daughter
The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Misfits
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mummy (1932)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Usual Suspects
The Vampire Lovers
The Wolf Man (1941)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads
V for Vendetta
Where the Buffalo Roam
Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
PARAMOUNT+ / Subscribe to Paramount+
6 Days
54
A Knight’s Tale
A Very Brady Sequel
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the Right Moves
Amores Perros
Angel Heart
Annabelle: Creation
Annihilation
Approaching the Unknown
Asylum
Babel
Beastly
Beatriz at Dinner
Below
Beneath
Big
Blue Crush
Body Cam
Bound
Bringing Out the Dead
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Carriers
Case 39
Cesar Chavez
Changing Lanes
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cloverfield
Clue
Coneheads
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Curandero
Cursed
Death on the Nile
Death Wish
Deep Impact
Deepstar Six
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Doctor Sleep
Domestic Disturbance
Don’t Worry Darling
Doubt
Down to You
Dragonslayer
Dreamgirls
Eagle Eye
Ella Enchanted
Eye for an Eye
First Blood
Foxcatcher
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Get Over It
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost Team One
Ghost Town
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Harold and Maude
Heatwave
Hecho En Mexico
Hostage
In a Relationship
In Too Deep
It Follows
Jeanne du Barry
Jerry Maguire
Jojo Rabbit
Jungleland
Just Like Heaven
King Kong (1976)
Kingpin
Labor Day
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Shoot Out
Like Water for Chocolate
Little Black Book
Love and Monsters
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mommie Dearest
Mother!
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
My Baby’s Daddy
My Bloody Valentine
Nacho Libre
Night Falls on Manhattan
Nine Lives
No Country for Old Men
Notting Hill
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Piñero
Playing with Fire
Pretty in Pink
Primal Fear
Prophecy
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Regarding Henry
Reindeer Games
Sabrina (1954)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
School Ties
Seabiscuit
Singularity
Spell
Spontaneous
Still Waiting
Suspect Zero
Switchback
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!
The Brothers Grimm
The Conversation
The Crossing Guard
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crying Game
The Curse of La Llorona
The Devil Inside
The Equalizer
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Gift
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Honeymooners
The Hunted
The Internship
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Loved Ones
The Mexican
The Moon & Back
The Parallax View
The Peacemaker
The Perfect Score
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Relic
The Ruins
The Tenant
The Three Amigos (2003)
The Two Jakes
The Uninvited
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
Things We Lost in the Fire
True Grit (1969)
Truth
Twisted
Unfaithful
Urban Cowboy
Waiting…
Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway
Parallel streaming premiere
September 2nd
NETFLIX
Call the Midwife: Series 13
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
MAX
Bellator: Fight Week San Jose
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1
Drive My Car
Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mini Beat Power Rockers
September 3rd
NETFLIX
Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
English Teacher: Series Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
Ready Player One
PRIME VIDEO
Snack Shack
The American Society of Magical Negroes
PARAMOUNT+
After Midnight (Season 2)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 10)
September 4th
NETFLIX
Outlast: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bargain Block, Season 4
How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1
Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024
Unsellable Houses, Season 5
HULU
Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Rubble & Crew (Season 1)
September 5th
NETFLIX
Apollo 13: Survival (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Perfect Couple — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Coming From America (Max Original)
HULU
Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
Dragonkeeper (2022)
PEACOCK
Bel-Air, Season 3 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
September 6th
NETFLIX
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Ridge — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 6
MAX
The Boy and the Heron
Restoring Galveston, Season 6
HULU
Cash Out
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1
September 7th
NETFLIX
Edge of Tomorrow
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)
MAX
Family Empire: Houston
WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Redeeming Love
September 8th
DISNEY+
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere
MAX
Triple 9
Love & Marriage: Huntsville
PEACOCK
His & Hers
September 9th
NETFLIX
Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Bellator: Fight Week London
Cabin in the Woods, Season 1
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1
HULU
Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere
Beyond: Messages from 9/11
Clean This House: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4
Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11
9/11: The Legacy
9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)
The Talk (Season 16)
September 10th
NETFLIX
Ahir Shah: Ends (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1
HULU
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
PEACOCK
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Finale
CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption
PRIME VIDEO
The Money Game
September 11th
NETFLIX
Boxer (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Technoboys (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
HULU
Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Subbed)
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 1 – Uncensored
PRIME VIDEO
Colette (2018)
September 12th
NETFLIX
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Billionaire Island (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Black Mass
Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 7
HULU
Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
PEACOCK
Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Finale
2:22
PRIME VIDEO
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
September 13th
NETFLIX
Officer Black Belt (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Sector 36 (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Uglies — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
Civil War
In With the Old, Season 6
HULU
How to Die Alone: Series Premiere
In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere
The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Boy Kills World
PEACOCK
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded
Freakonomics
PRIME VIDEO
The Grand Tour: One for the Road
PARAMOUNT+
DORA Season 2 premiere
September 14th
MAX
Aloha! Scooby-Doo
A Pup Named Scooby Doo
Baby Looney Tunes
Jonny Quest
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo
The New Scooby-Doo Movies
The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries
The Tom & Jerry Show
Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse
Tom & Jerry Tales
Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
HULU
Catfish: Complete Season 9A
PEACOCK
The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening
PRIME VIDEO
Elementary S1-7
Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads
September 15th
NETFLIX
Ancient Aliens: Season 8
Heels: Seasons 1-2
Intervention: Season 23
MAX
Have I Got News for You, Season 1
Sister Wives, Season 19
HULU
Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Favourite (2018)
PEACOCK
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
FBI: International, Season 3
FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5
The Heiress and the Handyman
Loving Pablo
Lowriders
Zoot Suit
PRIME VIDEO
Everybody Wants Some!!
PARAMOUNT+
Premonition
Tulsa King Season 2 premiere
September 16th
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U Part 2
American Gangster
Entourage
CoComelon: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2
Truck U
HULU
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
PARAMOUNT+
The Big (Seasons 1-4)
September 17th
NETFLIX
Culinary Class Wars (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
MAX
Body Cam, Season 9
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2
Road Rage, Season 2
HULU
Child Star: Documentary Premiere
Handling the Undead
PEACOCK
World’s Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal
September 18th
NETFLIX
Envious (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)
How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
MAX
Graveyard Carz
HULU
American Sports Story: Series Premiere
Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere
High Potential: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 2 – Uncensored
PARAMOUNT+
Office Race
The Preppie Connection
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse
Survivor (Season 47)
September 19th
NETFLIX
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — NETFLIX SERIES
The Queen of Villains (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Twilight of the Gods — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 8
MAX
The Penguin (HBO Original)
HULU
The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
PEACOCK
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads
PARAMOUNT+
Frasier Season 2 premiere
September 20th
NETFLIX
His Three Daughters — NETFLIX FILM
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Building Off the Grid, Season 13
I Saw The TV Glow
Prisoners
HULU
Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries
The Absence of Eden
PEACOCK
Cashback
Centurion
Food Inc.
Goon
Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle
PRIME VIDEO
Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads
PARAMOUNT+
Secret Celebrity Renovation
September 21st
MAX
Batwheels, Season 2
HULU
Come Out Fighting
PARAMOUNT+
48 Hours (Season 37)
September 22nd
MAX
Halloween Wars, Season 14
PEACOCK
Falling Together
PARAMOUNT+
60 Minutes (Season 57)
Matlock (Sneak Peek)
September 23rd
MAX
Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5
HULU
Rescue HI-Surf: Series Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
What If (2014)
PARAMOUNT+
Let’s Make A Deal (Season 16)
The Price Is Right (Season 53)
September 24th
NETFLIX
Penelope: Season 1
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
MAX
Windy City Rehab, Season 5
HULU
Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1
9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean After Show – Finale
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Premiere
The Voice, Season 26 – Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Evolution of the Black Quarterback
September 25th
DISNEY+
FLY
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 3 at 6pm PT
Disney Jr.’s Ariel
MAX
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2
HULU
The Judge From Hell: Series Premiere (Subbed)
Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
FLY
Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
America’s Got Talent, Season 19 – Finale
PARAMOUNT+
Born to Be Blue
Deadlock
September 26th
NETFLIX
A True Gentleman (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Nobody Wants This — NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
The Floor: Season 2 Premiere
Grotesquerie: Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7
PEACOCK
Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Premiere
Chicago Med, Season 10 – Premiere
Chicago PD, Season 12 – Premiere
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – Premiere – 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Paddington 2
PARAMOUNT+
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 38)
Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale premiere
Colin from Accounts Season 2 premiere
September 27th
NETFLIX
Lisabi: The Uprising (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
Rez Ball — NETFLIX FILM
We Were Kings (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Will & Harper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Ayla & the Mirrors – Premiere – New Episodes
HULU
She Taught Love: Film Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere
Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere
What You Wish For
PARAMOUNT+
The Greatest @Home Videos
Apartment 7A premiere
September 28th
MAX
Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024
HULU
Asphalt City
Social Studies: Series Premiere
September 29th
MAX
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5
Outrageous Pumpkins
Uzumaki
HULU
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 11
PEACOCK
The Real West
PRIME VIDEO
Felix and the Hidden Treasure – Available on Freevee for free with ads
PARAMOUNT+
The Summit (Sneak Peek)
September 30th
MAX
Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6
HULU
Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere
Babes (2024)
Blippi Ball Pit Specials
Poltergeist (2015)
PEACOCK
The Proud Rebel
PRIME VIDEO
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Available on Freevee for free with ads