Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Streaming Services in September 2024

September is arriving in just a few days and, for movie and TV fans, that means a whole new month of streaming additions on your favorite services. Streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and Paramount+ have all revealed their upcoming lineups for the month of September, and we’ve collected them all here to give you one easy place to see what’s on the way.

A couple of the most acclaimed movies from the last year are heading to streaming in September, with streaming debuts set for Max. The Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron will be added to the service this month, along with A24’s I Saw the TV Glow and Civil War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

September will also feature the arrival of two of 2024’s most anticipated genre shows. Agatha All Along will premiere on Disney+, while Max will be the streaming home of HBO original The Penguin.

You can check out the full lineup of September’s streaming additions below!

September 1st

NETFLIX

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

MAX

21 & OVER

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7

Addicted

Anaconda

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

Boogie Nights

Braddock: Missing In Action III

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!

Climax

Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11

Criminal

Disobedience

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode

High-Rise

Ice Age: Collision Course

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

Inherent Vice

Ismael’s Ghosts

Knight and Day

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning

Need for Speed

Paranoia

Pulse

Role Models

Shrek Forever After

Sunset Song

Tell

Tiny Furniture

To Have and Have Not

The Batman vs. Dracula

The Big Chill

The Big Sleep

The Birdcage

The Boss

The Exorcist

The Final Destination

The Martian

The Shining

The Three Musketeers

The Wolfpack

The Wrecking Crew!

Trick ‘r Treat

Troll Hunter

Vampires Suck

Venus and Serena

Viva

Whose Streets?

World’s Greatest Dad

X-Men: Apocalypse

HULU / Subscribe to Hulu

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24

27 Dresses

A Glitch in the Matrix

A Good Day to Die Hard

Amsterdam

Bandidas

Bedtime Stories

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dead Poets Society

Deliver Us From Evil

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2

Enough Said

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Freaky Friday

Hannah Montana the Movie

High School Musical

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Independence Day

Jennifer’s Body

Live Free or Die Hard

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

Mean Girls (2004)

Mothering Sunday

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Never Been Kissed

The Pacifier

Pearl Harbor

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Princess Protection Program

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Roommate

See How They Run

Sicario

Snatch

Straw Dogs (2011)

Super 8

Superbad

Us (2019)

PEACOCK / Subscribe to Peacock

Bones, Seasons 1-12

Martin, Seasons 1-5

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night (2007)

Aftermath

All of My Heart

All of My Heart: Inn Love

All of My Heart: The Wedding

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Me

Americano

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville Moon

The Amityville Uprising

Anger Management

Blue Bayou

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman (’92)

The Card Counter

Ca$h

Cesar Chavez

Child’s Play (1988)

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death

Colombiana

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of the Werewolf

Dawn of the Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil’s Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula (’79)

Dracula’s Daughter

The Evil of Frankenstein

Exorcist: The Beginning

Exposed

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The Forever Purge

The Forger

Forrest Gump

Frankenstein (’31)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out

Goal! The Dream Begins

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Grudge (2004)

Hacksaw Ridge

Halloween (’18)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween Kills

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Gillmore

Head Over Heels (2024)

Her Smell

Holiday Hearts

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Holly & Ivy

Honey (’03)

Hot Fuzz

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

The Invisible Woman (’40)

It Came From Outer Space

Kiss at Pine Lake

La Bamba

Land of the Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Little Rascals

Love Under the Rainbow

Mama

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mercy

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Ms. Matched

The Mummy (’17)

The Mummy (’99)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy’s Curse

The Mummy’s Ghost

The Mummy’s Hand

The Mummy’s Tomb

My Blueberry Nights

A Nashville Christmas Carol

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Night Monster

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

North to Home

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Pain and Glory

Paul

The People Under the Stairs

Perfect Harmony (2022)

Phantom of the Opera (’43)

Phantom of the Opera (’62)

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead

Pretty Persuasion

Prince of Darkness

Quinceañera

Raise a Glass to Love

The Raven (’35)

Robin Hood

The Rundown

The Santa Stakeout

Savages

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)

School of Rock

The Scorpion King

The Serpent and The Rainbow

Shaun the Sheep

Shaun the Sheep (2015)

Shaun of the Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Skyscraper

Slither

Snitch (2013)

Son of Frankenstein

Spare Parts

Split

The Strange Case of Doctor Rx

Studio 666

Sugar Plum Twist

Tales From the Hood

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

United 93

Us

Videodrome

Village of the Damned

Warm Bodies

Werewolf of London

Wild Card

World Trade Center

The World’s End

PRIME VIDEO / Subscribe to Prime

21 Grams

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein

Angela’s Ashes

Army of Darkness

Basic Instinct

Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Brides of Dracula

Bubba Ho-Tep

Cape Fear

CB4

Chasing Amy

Child’s Play (2019)

Constantine

Continental Divide

Coogan’s Bluff

Crimson Peak

Cyborg

Devil

Disturbing Behavior

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell

Dredd

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Election

For Love of the Game

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Forces of Nature

Frida

Galaxy Quest

Gambit

Ghost Story

Hotel Artemis

I Am Durán

In The Heights

In the Name of the Father

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jonah Hex

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Lifeforce

Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Meet Joe Black

Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Nerve

Night Creatures

Nocturnal Animals

Overboard

Penguins of Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Roxanne

Rumble Fish

Runaway Train

Saturday Night Fever

Sinister 2

Son of Dracula

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Steel

Stigmata

Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Swingers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Big Lebowski

The Black Dahlia

The Cold Light of Day

The Core

The Doors

The Egg And I

The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The General’s Daughter

The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Misfits

The Motorcycle Diaries

The Mummy (1932)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Usual Suspects

The Vampire Lovers

The Wolf Man (1941)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads

V for Vendetta

Where the Buffalo Roam

Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010)

PARAMOUNT+ / Subscribe to Paramount+

6 Days

54

A Knight’s Tale

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the Right Moves

Amores Perros

Angel Heart

Annabelle: Creation

Annihilation

Approaching the Unknown

Asylum

Babel

Beastly

Beatriz at Dinner

Below

Beneath

Big

Blue Crush

Body Cam

Bound

Bringing Out the Dead

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Carriers

Case 39

Cesar Chavez

Changing Lanes

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cloverfield

Clue

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Curandero

Cursed

Death on the Nile

Death Wish

Deep Impact

Deepstar Six

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Doctor Sleep

Domestic Disturbance

Don’t Worry Darling

Doubt

Down to You

Dragonslayer

Dreamgirls

Eagle Eye

Ella Enchanted

Eye for an Eye

First Blood

Foxcatcher

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Get Over It

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost Team One

Ghost Town

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Harold and Maude

Heatwave

Hecho En Mexico

Hostage

In a Relationship

In Too Deep

It Follows

Jeanne du Barry

Jerry Maguire

Jojo Rabbit

Jungleland

Just Like Heaven

King Kong (1976)

Kingpin

Labor Day

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Shoot Out

Like Water for Chocolate

Little Black Book

Love and Monsters

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mommie Dearest

Mother!

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

My Baby’s Daddy

My Bloody Valentine

Nacho Libre

Night Falls on Manhattan

Nine Lives

No Country for Old Men

Notting Hill

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Piñero

Playing with Fire

Pretty in Pink

Primal Fear

Prophecy

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Regarding Henry

Reindeer Games

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

School Ties

Seabiscuit

Singularity

Spell

Spontaneous

Still Waiting

Suspect Zero

Switchback

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!

The Brothers Grimm

The Conversation

The Crossing Guard

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crying Game

The Curse of La Llorona

The Devil Inside

The Equalizer

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Honeymooners

The Hunted

The Internship

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Loved Ones

The Mexican

The Moon & Back

The Parallax View

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ruins

The Tenant

The Three Amigos (2003)

The Two Jakes

The Uninvited

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

Things We Lost in the Fire

True Grit (1969)

Truth

Twisted

Unfaithful

Urban Cowboy

Waiting…

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

Parallel streaming premiere

September 2nd

NETFLIX

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

MAX

Bellator: Fight Week San Jose

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1

Drive My Car

Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mini Beat Power Rockers

September 3rd

NETFLIX

Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

English Teacher: Series Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25

Ready Player One

PRIME VIDEO

Snack Shack

The American Society of Magical Negroes

PARAMOUNT+

After Midnight (Season 2)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 10)

September 4th

NETFLIX

Outlast: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bargain Block, Season 4

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1

Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024

Unsellable Houses, Season 5

HULU

Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

Rubble & Crew (Season 1)

September 5th

NETFLIX

Apollo 13: Survival (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Couple — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Coming From America (Max Original)

HULU

Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Dragonkeeper (2022)

PEACOCK

Bel-Air, Season 3 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

September 6th

NETFLIX

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Ridge — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Are You Sure?! – Episode 6

MAX

The Boy and the Heron

Restoring Galveston, Season 6

HULU

Cash Out

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1

September 7th

NETFLIX

Edge of Tomorrow

DISNEY+

Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)

MAX

Family Empire: Houston

WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Redeeming Love

September 8th

DISNEY+

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere

MAX

Triple 9

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

PEACOCK

His & Hers

September 9th

NETFLIX

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Bellator: Fight Week London

Cabin in the Woods, Season 1

My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1

HULU

Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere

Beyond: Messages from 9/11

Clean This House: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4

Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11

9/11: The Legacy

9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1

PARAMOUNT+

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)

The Talk (Season 16)

September 10th

NETFLIX

Ahir Shah: Ends (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1

HULU

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

PEACOCK

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Finale

CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption

PRIME VIDEO

The Money Game

September 11th

NETFLIX

Boxer (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Technoboys (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

HULU

Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Subbed)

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 1 – Uncensored

PRIME VIDEO

Colette (2018)

September 12th

NETFLIX

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Billionaire Island (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Are You Sure?! – Episode 7

HULU

Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

PEACOCK

Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Finale

2:22

PRIME VIDEO

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 13th

NETFLIX

Officer Black Belt (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Sector 36 (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Uglies — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

MAX

Civil War

In With the Old, Season 6

HULU

How to Die Alone: Series Premiere

In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere

The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Boy Kills World

PEACOCK

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

Freakonomics

PRIME VIDEO

The Grand Tour: One for the Road

PARAMOUNT+

DORA Season 2 premiere

September 14th

MAX

Aloha! Scooby-Doo

A Pup Named Scooby Doo

Baby Looney Tunes

Jonny Quest

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase

Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo

The New Scooby-Doo Movies

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries

The Tom & Jerry Show

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse

Tom & Jerry Tales

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

HULU

Catfish: Complete Season 9A

PEACOCK

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening

PRIME VIDEO

Elementary S1-7

Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 15th

NETFLIX

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23

MAX

Have I Got News for You, Season 1

Sister Wives, Season 19

HULU

Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Favourite (2018)

PEACOCK

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

FBI: International, Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5

The Heiress and the Handyman

Loving Pablo

Lowriders

Zoot Suit

PRIME VIDEO

Everybody Wants Some!!

PARAMOUNT+

Premonition

Tulsa King Season 2 premiere

September 16th

NETFLIX

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

Entourage

CoComelon: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2

Truck U

HULU

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

PARAMOUNT+

The Big (Seasons 1-4)

September 17th

NETFLIX

Culinary Class Wars (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

MAX

Body Cam, Season 9

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2

Road Rage, Season 2

HULU

Child Star: Documentary Premiere

Handling the Undead

PEACOCK

World’s Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal

September 18th

NETFLIX

Envious (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

MAX

Graveyard Carz

HULU

American Sports Story: Series Premiere

Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere

High Potential: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 2 – Uncensored

PARAMOUNT+

Office Race

The Preppie Connection

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse

Survivor (Season 47)

September 19th

NETFLIX

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — NETFLIX SERIES

The Queen of Villains (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Twilight of the Gods — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Are You Sure?! – Episode 8

MAX

The Penguin (HBO Original)

HULU

The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere

UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

PEACOCK

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads

PARAMOUNT+

Frasier Season 2 premiere

September 20th

NETFLIX

His Three Daughters — NETFLIX FILM

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Building Off the Grid, Season 13

I Saw The TV Glow

Prisoners

HULU

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries

The Absence of Eden

PEACOCK

Cashback

Centurion

Food Inc.

Goon

Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle

PRIME VIDEO

Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads

PARAMOUNT+

Secret Celebrity Renovation

September 21st

MAX

Batwheels, Season 2

HULU

Come Out Fighting

PARAMOUNT+

48 Hours (Season 37)

September 22nd

MAX

Halloween Wars, Season 14

PEACOCK

Falling Together

PARAMOUNT+

60 Minutes (Season 57)

Matlock (Sneak Peek)

September 23rd

MAX

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5

HULU

Rescue HI-Surf: Series Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

What If (2014)

PARAMOUNT+

Let’s Make A Deal (Season 16)

The Price Is Right (Season 53)

September 24th

NETFLIX

Penelope: Season 1

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

MAX

Windy City Rehab, Season 5

HULU

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1

9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5

PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show – Finale

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Premiere

The Voice, Season 26 – Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Evolution of the Black Quarterback

September 25th

DISNEY+

FLY

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

MAX

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2

HULU

The Judge From Hell: Series Premiere (Subbed)

Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

FLY

Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 – Finale

PARAMOUNT+

Born to Be Blue

Deadlock

September 26th

NETFLIX

A True Gentleman (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nobody Wants This — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

The Floor: Season 2 Premiere

Grotesquerie: Series Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7

PEACOCK

Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Premiere

Chicago Med, Season 10 – Premiere

Chicago PD, Season 12 – Premiere

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – Premiere – 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Paddington 2

PARAMOUNT+

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 38)

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale premiere

Colin from Accounts Season 2 premiere

September 27th

NETFLIX

Lisabi: The Uprising (NG) — NETFLIX FILM

Rez Ball — NETFLIX FILM

We Were Kings (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Will & Harper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Ayla & the Mirrors – Premiere – New Episodes

HULU

She Taught Love: Film Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere

Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere

What You Wish For

PARAMOUNT+

The Greatest @Home Videos

Apartment 7A premiere

September 28th

MAX

Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024

HULU

Asphalt City

Social Studies: Series Premiere

September 29th

MAX

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5

Outrageous Pumpkins

Uzumaki

HULU

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 11

PEACOCK

The Real West

PRIME VIDEO

Felix and the Hidden Treasure – Available on Freevee for free with ads

PARAMOUNT+

The Summit (Sneak Peek)

September 30th

MAX

Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6

HULU

Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 Premiere

Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere

Babes (2024)

Blippi Ball Pit Specials

Poltergeist (2015)

PEACOCK

The Proud Rebel

PRIME VIDEO

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Available on Freevee for free with ads