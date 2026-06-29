New Version of Backrooms Coming to Theaters With New Footage After All-Time Top 10 Spot Claimed

This summer has already been a big one for Hollywood, and the films that have audiences showing up in droves aren’t the ones that anyone could have predicted. The latest Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, was the first film in the franchise in seven years, but audiences have largely ignored the film, making it the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie ever (below even Solo: A Star Wars Story). Ahead of a film that was once seen as a sure thing are two horror movies that have redefined what Hollywood is looking for, with both Obsession and Backrooms. Now, one of those movies has just confirmed it’s sticking around in theaters even longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having already become the highest-grossing movie in A24’s history as a film distributor, Backrooms has confirmed that an extended edition of the movie from Kane Parsons is officially on the way, including a post-credit tease for the future. AMC’s website confirms that Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition is set to open this week, confirming that the film arrives with “15 minutes of new, theatrically exclusive post-credit bonus footage from Kane Parsons.” The wording here is somewhat peculiar, though, and has us wondering what it even means.

Backrooms Adding 15 Minutes After Making Horror History

A24

The phrasing for Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition is incredibly specific, though it does note there’s 15 minutes of extra footage, the fact that it denotes that all of it is “post-credit bonus footage” implies that the film itself will be no different than the one that has been playing in theaters this entire time.

Though the potential exists that this could be behind-the-scenes content, filmmaker Kane Parsons has taken to Discord to that this isn’t the case. In fact, Parsons took to his official Discord to offer this tease: “I think those who were hoping for more YT episodes will be into it,” later adding that the new version isn’t a re-edit of the film nor is the bonus material simply behind-the-scenes footage.

The most likely outcome it would seem from Parsons’ own teasing, is that this new footage will be some kind of setup for the future of Backrooms on the big screen. That said, it could also be footage that ties the film into some of the previously released YouTube videos more concretely, making it an even more rewarding experience for longtime fans.

As of this writing, Backrooms has made over $330 million at the global box office, becoming A24’s biggest hit by more than $100 million. Based on what films you consider “horror” movies, Backrooms is also among the biggest in the genre at the US box office of all-time. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the team would want to keep riding the train of that success with a new version, especially if the added footage is seen as worthwhile by hardcore fans and not just a cash grab to keep the box office high.

It’s worth noting that re-releasing hit horror movies with added footage or “new versions” is a long-standing tactic, something that even The Exorcist did previously. So, keeping the box office numbers going is no surprise, but the real test will be once fans find out what the added footage even is. If there’s some kind of backlash to this new version that is deemed unworthy by the hardcore fans, it could be dead on arrival, but if it’s foundational and teases the next chapter of the series, it could boost the numbers even higher.