New York And Los Angeles Police Departments Agree ‘Diehard’ Is A Christmas Movie

The “is Die Hard a Christmas movie” debate continues, and this time the New York and LA Police Departments are weighing in.

There is some divisiveness about whether Die Hard is, in fact, a Christmas movie. The NYPD seems to think it is, as they assume part of their mission is to protect Christmas.

“On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at @LAPDHQ who have been working with us to protect Christmas since Hans Gruber’s 1988 attack on Nakatomi Plaza. #DetectiveJohnMclean #YesItsAChristmasMovie”

The LAPD agrees with their NYPD brethren, but they do feel as if the better Christmas party would happen on their coast.

“On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at @NYPDnews for their continued partnership-they’ll always be more than welcome to follow in McClane’s footsteps & come to the (better) coast & have a party. Yippie Ki Yay & ho ho ho. #YesItsAChristmasMovie”

It seems 20th Century Fox also agrees with the Police Departments on Die Hard’s Christmas value. If you are looking for the best way to enjoy Die Hard on Christmas, the Die Hard: The Christmas Edition can be found in stores now, and you can check out the official description for it below.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, at Nakatomi Plaza,

The office party was festive, but soon interrupted by drama.

Hans Gruber and his men, had forced their way in,

And taken everyone hostage, trapping them within.

But how could they know, there was a cop up above,

John McClane had arrived, to win back his wife’s love.

He would take them all out, winning everyone’s praise,

Welcoming Christmas Day, with his favorite catchphrase.

YIPPEE KI YAY!

Bruce Willis is John McClane in the film that launched the billion-dollar action franchise, DIE HARD. McClane, a New York City cop, flies to L.A. on Christmas Eve to visit his wife at a party in her company’s lavish high-rise. Plans change once a group of terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), seize the building and take everyone hostage, McClane slips away and becomes the only chance anyone has in this beginning-to-end heart-stopping action thriller.”

So, do you agree with the police department on Die Hard? Let us know in the comments!