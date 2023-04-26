Next Goal Wins Trailer Reveals Taika Waititi's Next Movie

Taika Waititi is getting ready to release his first film after last year's Thor: Love and Thunder, and from everything we've seen from the movie, it could be the director's next big hit. Next Goal Wins follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), who tries to turn an American Samoan soccer team into world champions. Waititi has already released a bunch of stills from the movie, but now he has officially released the first trailer for Next Goal Wins. In the trailer, we see the story play out with Waititi's directorial touch.

You can check out the trailer below.

Taika Waititi Calls Next Goal Wins the Ultimate Underdog Story

"It's the ultimate underdog story," Waititi previously told Empire Magazine. And telling it in a new form had personal resonance for the filmmaker. "It taking place in Polynesia is very important to me, because it's my people. We stick together. It was like seeing myself up there, seeing my family up there, when I saw that documentary, which is so perfect in many ways. And to have a broader audiences have access to that story was one of my main goals. To bring our backyard to people, and to put brown faces on screen was a big deal for me. I just loved it."

Next Goal Wins will star Michael Fassbender, Will Arnett, Elisabeth Moss, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Oscar Kightley, Lehi Falepapalangi, and more. The movie will be produced by Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Garrett Basch, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, and Waititi, who wrote the project with Iain Morris. Imaginarium Productions, a digital performance-capture studio founded by Serkis and Cavendish in 2011, optioned the rights to Next Goal Wins. The original documentary was directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison back in 2014.

Taika Waititi is Still Working on His Star Wars Movie

It was recently revealed at Star Wars Celebration that James Mangold and Dave Filoni were helming their own Star Wars projects set in different eras alongside Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey movie. Mangold's project is set during the "Dawn of the Jedi," and that caused some worry from fans that were waiting for Waititi's upcoming Star Wars project. But, Waititi is actually still hard at work on his Star Wars film. While at the convention, Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Waititi's project is still in development.

"Taika is still working away," Kennedy revealed. "He's writing the script himself. He doesn't really want to bring others into that process and I don't blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that's what he's doing. But we're going to make that one day."

Next Goal Wins hits theater on November 17th!

What do you think about the trailer for Next Goal Wins? Are you excited for the Taika Waititi movie?