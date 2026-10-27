Nicholas Galitzine Reveals the Big Change He Had to Make Filming The Mosquito Bowl After Masters of the Universe [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicholas Galitzine has had a big 2026. Not only did he appear in the beloved murder mystery The Sheep Detectives, but he became just the second actor ever to take on the role of Prince Adam in live-action for the new Masters of the Universe movie. Next, he’ll appear in the Netflix drama, The Mosquito Bowl, taking on the role of real-life figure, John McLaughry. As you can imagine, shifting gears from the most powerful fighter in Eternia to a regular man whose college football career is paused to serve in the military is a major one, and Galitzine told us the big change he had to embrace at the center of it.

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“I think actually there was a very interesting sort of transition that I felt like I had to kind of wash away someone who was infallible and embrace the fact that these boys just had to react to the sort of atrocities that were going on around them and, and almost sort of move with the, with the tide,” Galitzine revealed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I think that was something that was quite a rude awakening for all of us, especially when we got into the Tarawa beach landing sequence.”

Nicholas Galitzine on Moving From He-Man to The Mosquito Bowl

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Galitzine went on to confirm that he had a very short window between filming the two projects, which is surprising given the distance between them in release, and noted that he did his best to try and lose some of that He-Man muscle before he took on playing a real person in a real scenario.

“It was actually a really interesting transition because I had about three weeks between finishing shooting (Masters of the Universe) and starting (The Mosquito Bowl),” Galitzine added. “I’d put on a lot of size for that and sort of tried to lose that as quickly as I could. Obviously, what we were doing, the sort of athleticism that these football players had to have, and also the way that Pete likes the shoot, which is long unbroken sequences, it’s a very different kind of fitness.”

Galitzine stars in the film opposite Bill Skarsgård, whose most famous role also stands in stark contrast to his character in the film, another real-life figure, Bob Baumann. Skarsgård noted that he approaches all his characters differently, but that there was a lot to go on for The Mosquito Bowl between the Buzz Bissinger book it’s based on, the script by director Peter Berg, and then the reality of his character’s life.

“My way in was just I want to learn as much as I can about Bob and the real Bob and how that sort of informed me in terms of what my limited exposure of being Bob in the film is, and obviously he lived an entire life,” Skarsgård said. “I think the way I fleshed out characters is like, I’m in my kind of a safe space where I’m just by myself trying different things out. Then I kind of keep that very close to my heart until we start shooting.”

The Mosquito Bowl opens in theaters this Friday, October 30, and will stream on Netflix on November 25.