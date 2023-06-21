Nickelodeon Debuts New The Thundermans Returns Poster (Exclusive)

Earlier this year, Nickelodeon Studios announced that The Thundermans were coming back with a brand-new feature-length movie based on the hit live-action superhero comedy, The Thundermans Return, and now, ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the poster art for the film — with said poster teasing the all-new super suit for the heroes. The poster features Kira Kosarin, who plays Phoebe Thunderman in the blue suit with red detailing along with a "new movie coming in 2024" tag up top. You can check out the poster for yourself below.

The poster comes ahead appearances at Vidcon, which takes place Wednesday June 21st through Saturday June 24th in Anaheim, California. Kosarin will be participating in the following activations at Vidcon during the event:

• "Surviving the Spotlight" Panel – 6/22 @ 4pm

• "Please Don't Stop the Music" Panel – 6/23 @ 11:30am

• The Thundermans "T" Enamel Pin Giveaway

What Will The Thundermans Return Be About?

First announced back in March, The Thundermans Return will see the original series cast return and will find twins Phoebe and Max enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one "save" goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, and Billy and Nora look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. In addition to the return of show favorites, the film will also feature new villains and familiar locations. In addition to Kosarin, Jack Griffo returns as Max, Addison Riecke as Nora, Diego Velazquez as Billy, Maya le Clark as Chloe, Chris Tallman as Hank, and Rosa Blasi as Barb.

"It's been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast. This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show's original run on Nick and also for today's generation discovering it on streaming," Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action said earlier this year.

The Thundermans Return is written and executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron) and directed by Trevor Kirschner (The Thundermans, Raven's Home, The Conners). Kira Kosarin is executive producing. Jack Griffo is also an executive producer on the movie. Dan Cross & David Hoge also serve as executive producers. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production.

About The Thundermans

The Thundermans first debuted on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and ran for four seasons, concluding in 2018. The series was the number one series across all television among kids 2-11 and kids 6-11, following superhero twins with opposite personalities as they navigated their way through school, friends, and a family of extraordinary superheroes all while keeping their true identities a secret. The film, The Thundermans Return, is expected to arrive on Paramount+ in 2024.