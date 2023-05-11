Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Announce Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game

The 2023 NFL season will include a Christmas Day game geared toward fans of CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, and slime. Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game is a special slime-filled Christmas Day game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, the winners of the last Super Bowl. The game will take place on Monday, December 25th at 1 p.m. ET. The announcement of the CBS Sports/Nickelodeon collaboration took place on CBS Mornings. There will also be a third season of Nickelodeon's weekly NFL series, NFL Slimetime.

CBS Sports' presentation of the Christmas Day game will be broadcast on The CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, while the special slime-filled presentation for family-viewing fun will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

NFL Slimetime, the 2023 two-time Sports Emmy Award-nominated weekly show, will return for a third season on Nickelodeon in September at the start of the football season, with episodes available to stream on Paramount+. Hosted by CBS Sports analyst and former NFL standout Nate Burleson and Nick star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan), the show will continue to feature Nick-ified highlights, expert advice, and special guest appearances for kids and families to enjoy together.

The full NFL 2023 schedule will be released tonight, Thursday, May 11th at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8:00 PM, ET on NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.

Nickelodeon Brings Back Splat Logo

As part of its first brand refresh in 14 years, Nickelodeon is bringing back the Splat logo that became an iconic part of The First Kids' Network in the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. On Monday, the network announced its new brand campaign and identity calling back to Nick's irreverent history, which includes a re-imagined Splat logo and beloved Nick characters "but with a modern feel for today's kids and families." The campaign launched Monday in the US with the 30-second "Quartet" hero spot across Nick's linear, digital and social platforms, featuring a new — but nostalgic — take on the classic mnemonic that millennials are sure to remember: Nick, nick, nick, nick, na-nick, nick, nick, Nick-e-lo-de-on!

"It was time for us to really look at the brand, and look at our audience, and talk with our audience and revisit all the pieces of Nickelodeon," Sabrina Caluori, EVP of global kids and family marketing at Nickelodeon and Paramount, told Adweek of restoring The Splat logo that the network discontinued in 2009.

Launching May 8th in the US, the rebrand rolls out in the UK in July and in additional markets throughout 2023. Nick's "Portal to Fun" launch campaign features five Easter egg-filled mixed-media brand films depicting the Splat as a gateway to surprising experiences, which Nick will bring to life at schools around the country throughout the summer. Of course, there will be the green Nickelodeon Slime.

The "core DNA" of Nickelodeon's brand still resonates with kids today, Caluori said. "We take that to the best and the mess of being a kid. We did learn that, what's fundamentally different now than when the brand was initially taking shape, is kids' relationship to their parents and parents' relationship to their kids."