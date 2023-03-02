The Thunder Twins are back in action. Nickelodeon Studios today announced a green light for The Thundermans Return, an all-new feature-length movie based on the hit show that ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon. The movie follows the super-powered family, The Thundermans, as they begin a new era of superhero crime-fighting. Series creator Jed Spingarn is writing and executive producing the sequel movie, which will begin production in Los Angeles this April with the original cast reprising their roles: twins Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo), their younger sisters Nora (Addison Riecke) and Chloe (Maya Le Clark), and retired superhero parents Barb "Electress" Thunderman (Rosa Blasi) and Hank "Thunder Man" Thunderman (Chris Tallman).

"It's been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast," said Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. "This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show's original run on Nick and also for today's generation discovering it on streaming."

In The Thundermans Return, twins Phoebe and Max are enjoying their superhero lifestyle. But when one "save" goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, and Billy and Nora look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie will feature the return of show favorites, new villains, and familiar locations.

The series featured a supporting cast of super friends and foes that included Dr. Colosso (voice of Dana Snyder), Thunder Man's former supervillain archenemy-turned-pet rabbit; the evil Villain League leader Dark Mayhem (Jamieson Price and Omid Zader); the elastic Link Evilman (Barrett Carnahan); and Hero League president Evelyn Kickbutt (Daniele Gaither).

The Thundermans premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and wrapped its four-season run in 2018, ranking as the number-one series across all TV among kids aged 2-11 and kids 6-11. Created and executive produced by three-time Emmy Award-winner Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron), the scripted half-hour series follows superhero twins with opposite personalities, Phoebe and Max Thunderman, as they navigate their way through school, friends and a family of extraordinary superheroes, all while keeping their true identities a secret. The show has recently seen a resurgence following its launch on streaming (all 98 episodes across four seasons of The Thundermans are currently streaming on Hulu and Paramount+.)

Trevor Kirschner (The Thundermans, Raven's Home, The Conners) is directing the new movie written and executive produced by Spingarn. Along with reprising their roles, Kosarin and Griffo serve as executive producers with Dan Cross (The Thundermans, The Neighborhood) & David Hoge (Thundermans, Julie and the Phantoms). Olin and Phelan, whose credits include the Snow Day reboot and Monster High: The Movie, are overseeing the production for Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness Live-Action.

The Thundermans is streaming on Nickelodeon on Paramount+. Try the service for free here.