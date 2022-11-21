Paw Patrol Spinoff Rubble & Crew Announced by Nickelodeon

The award-winning top-rated preschool series PAW Patrol is getting a spinoff featuring the fan-favorite character Rubble. Spin Master Entertainment is producing the Rubble & Crew series, which makes its debut on Nickelodeon on Friday, February 3rd at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT). Rubble & Crew's first season will be 26 episodes and follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series marks the first television spinoff for PAW Patrol, which will celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary in 2023. Rubble & Crew will air on Fridays at 11:30 a.m (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, with Nick Jr. channels airing it internationally next year.

"Every dog has its day, so we're answering the fan demand for more of PAW Patrol's beloved bulldog, Rubble, with his very own series that marks the TV expansion of the global PAW franchise," said Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. "Rubble & Crew is an all-new series focusing on family and community, and it's filled with new characters and big adventures that lean into construction play patterns that will let the audience engage in a whole new way."

"As a proud member of the PAW Patrol, Rubble has stone the hearts of preschoolers around the world with his loyal, optimistic nature and penchant for treats," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment and Executive Producer. "Our new series expands Rubble's world with storytelling that digs into the amazing construction projects and the importance of family, combined with high-stakes action, fun adventures and messy demolition that preschoolers will love."

PAW Patrol Spinoff Rubble & Crew Features New and Returning Characters

The description of Rubble & Crew reads, "Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighboring town to PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centers on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew. In the small, quickly growing town, lots of things are still needed for the community to come together, including a bigger airport, train station, bridges, tunnels, schools, fire stations, parks and more. Rubble and his construction pup family--his pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, along with Grandpa Gravel and Auntie Crane--must work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs."

Rubble & Crew will introduce new characters to the PAW Patrol franchise, while also bringing in familiar guest stars that fans will surely recognize:

Mix, a construction chemist handling all things concrete, glue, cement and custom paints;

Wheeler, the clean machine for this Builder Cove team, who does not like to get dirty and bolts away to clean up every mess;

Charger, a big energy pup (especially when he gets a case of the zoomies!) who is kind and always eager to help out or dig into a new construction project;

Motor, the tiniest and youngest pup who is a valuable member of the construction crew and looking for ways to be a good helper with her power smash-it energy;

Grandpa Gravel, Rubble's grandpa, the family kibble chef who supplies the team with snacks from his tasty food truck;

Auntie Crane, Rubble's auntie, who runs the supply warehouse and makes sure all the pups are loaded up and ready to build;

Speed Meister, who runs the rival construction company in town along with his slow-moving villainous sidekick, Mr. McTurtle--together they build fast and sorta good;

And Mayor Greatway, Adventure Bay Mayor Goodway's sister, a motorcycle-riding bubbly bundle of friendliness and her pet, Mr. Ducky-Doo.

2023 is a big year for PAW Patrol, as the preschool series celebrates its 10th anniversary. October 13th sees the release of the theatrical movie PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, from Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount Pictures, and Nickelodeon Movies. PAW Patrol was also recently renewed for a 10th season, and Chase will once again take part in this year's 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.