Nicolas Cage Sings “Purple Rain” at Karaoke Bar After Split From Wife of Four Days

A new video involving film icon Nicolas Cage proves that he’s just as much of a national treasure as ever. Several weeks after filing for an annulment from his fourth wife just four days after they got hitched, Cage was spotted in a Koreatown karaoke bar, where appears to have expressed his feelings in a very specific way.

A short clip of Cage at the bar has made the rounds online, in which he performs a very passionate rendition of Prince’s “Purple Rain”. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last month, Cage reportedly filed for an annulment in his marriage to makeup artist Erika Koike, after the pair had gotten married in Las Vegas just four days prior. The subsequent annulment was reportedly filed in Clark County, Nevada. The Blast reported at the time that Cage was asking for a divorce if an annulment was not possible, and TMZ recently confirmed that Koike had agreed to a divorce, as long as Cage paid spousal support.

Cage and Koike had been relatively private about their relationship, which reportedly began in April of 2018. This marked the fourth marriage for Cage, as he was previously married Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 and 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. He has a thirteen-year-old son, Kal-El, with Kim, and a 28-year-old son with ex Christina Fulton.

Cage is no stranger to the nerd world, after he was initially set to play Superman in Tim Burton’s failed Superman Lives.

“I didn’t even have to make the movie and we all know what that movie would have been in your imagination.” Cage said in a 2017 interview. “That is the Superman. That is the movie. Even though you never saw it — it is the Superman.”

In the past years, Cage’s place in the comic book realm has been honored in some noteworthy ways, including starring in two Ghost Rider movies, and voicing Superman in Teen Titans GO! To the Movies Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“When looking at who we could approach to play there alternate dimension Spider characters, we thought about seminal actors that also might be comic book geeks. There were so many different casting meetings where a lot of options were put in front of us, but with Spider-Man Noir, we kept coming back to Nicolas Cage and wondering if he could or even would do it,” co-director Bob Persichetti said of Cage’s casting. “We showed him some artwork we had created for the film and pitched the character to him and he was immediately in. Noir was a character that spoke to him. And the black and white costume was the icing. He was our first official lead cast because it felt so right. So we actually cast him over two years ago, but he couldn’t tell anyone.”

What do you think of Cage’s cover of “Purple Rain”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!