My Spy 2: First Look at Dave Bautista Sequel Released

Dave Bautista is back on the case in this first-look photo from My Spy: The Eternal City!





My Spy 2 - which is actually titled My Spy: The Eternal City – will bring Dave Bautista back as spy "J.J." alongside his young co-star Chloe Coleman as "Sophie," the girl J.J. trains in spy craft.

A first look photo for My Spy 2 – courtesy of Amazon Prime Video – shows J.J. and Sophie on the case, seemingly tailing a mark through the streets of Europe. Both Sophie and J.J. look glammed-up from when we last saw them, which is to be expected.

My Spy only made $10.5 million (on a $18 million budget) when it became one the biggest and earliest victims of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, which closed movie theaters worldwide for that year. My Spy then became a success story of the major industry pivot to streaming during the pandemic, when Amazon got hold of the rights and released it on Prime Video in late-June 2020.

What Is My Spy 2 About?

"A now teenage Sophie convinces JJ to chaperone her school choir trip to Italy where they both unwittingly end up pawns in an international terrorist plot targeting CIA Chief, David Kim and his son, Collin — who also happens to be Sophie's best friend. The STXfilms/Madison Wells Studio production will also have Nicola Correia-Damude (The Boys), Noah Dalton Danby (Titans) and Devere Rogers (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.) reprising their roles, with Billy Barratt (Invasion) and Taeho K (Colony) coming aboard for new ones."

Anna Faris (Moms, Scary Movie), Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad) and Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine) have all been cast in the sequel.

Dave Bautista continues to surprise moviegoers with his acting roles and ability – even as he tries to move away from roles in superhero franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy:

"When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax," Bautista said in a previous interview. "I still have a relationship with Marvel. I've seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D'Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role. I love the universe—the superhero universe, I love it. I'm a fan.

So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I'd be all over it," he added. "I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role."

My Spy 2 will stream on Prime Video on July 18th.