Zootopia 2 Star Ginnifer Goodwin Teases New Work on Disney Sequel

Zootopia star Ginnifer Goodwin is all dressed up for work on Zootopia 2. The Once Upon a Time star shared a new post on social media, showing off her Judy headband (with ears AND carrot pen), her Zootopia Police Department coffee mug, and a Judy coin purse, all worn over her Prada Mickey Mouse varsity jacket. That's...a lotta Disney. In the post, Goodwin said she's heading off to work that way, presumably reading lines on Zootopia 2. While there have been virtually no details released about the second movie, nobody had any doubts that Goodwin and her co-star Jason Bateman would return to reprise the two lead roles. Those characters did not return for Zootopia+, the Disney+ series, in part because the show took place during the events of the first movie.

Zootopia 2 is set to hit theaters on November 26, 2025. The film will be directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore from a screenplay by Jared Bush.

"We're all super excited about it," Zootopia+ director Brad Simonsen said recently. "And it's a world that I was a part of the first movie, and it was one of the most amazing experiences of my life, to be honest. And I know that this next one's going to take it to another level and be, as you know, as good or better than the first. So we're super excited about that project."

You can see it below.

Zootopia+ Series

While Zootopia hasn't gotten an actual sequel just yet. Disney has been expanding the franchise. Last year saw the release of Zootopia+, a series of shorts on the Disney+ streaming service featuring characters from the world of Zootopia. While plenty of fan-favorite animals from the film appeared in the series, there were still some the creative team behind the show didn't get the chance to use.

Speaking to ComicBook.com last fall, Zootopia+ directors Josie Trinidad, Trent Correy, and Nathan Curtis opened up about the characters they missed out on in the series.

"We kept trying to find a space for Finnick and it just never... we had him in a couple of scenes here and there and it never panned out," Correy told us. "That's what jumps to my head."