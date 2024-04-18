Look Back Director Hypes the Movie With New Art

Look Back is already high on the list of this year's top anime releases. In a few more months, the anime movie will hit theaters in Japan, and netizens are obsessed with the project even now. After all, the first trailer for Look Back is nothing short of gorgeous, and the movie's director is now hyping the movie with some special art.

Over on social media, director Kiyoshi Samejima hit up netizens with an update on Look Back not long after its poster-trailer went live. It was there the artist inked the movie's two heroines, and the artwork is definitely wallpaper worthy.

Illustration from the Look Back Art Director (Kiyoshi Samejima) pic.twitter.com/rWeC6we1vx — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) April 17, 2024

As you can see above, the poster released by Samejima brings the film's unique art style to life. The sketch-like quality of the film's animation earned high praise online after Look Back posted its trailer. Samejima helped foster that aesthetic with the team at Durian Studios. So as you can imagine, netizens are eager to see how this artwork works with Look Back.

If you are not familiar with Look Back, the manga went live in July 2021 by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man. The one-shot was posted while Fujimoto was on break from his main series, and Look Back became an instant hit. The coming-of-age drama explores the hardships of adolescence and grief while commenting on the trials artists everywhere.

You can read Look Back on the Shonen Jump app if you're curious to see what it is about. So for those wanting more info on Look Back, you can read its official synopsis here: "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together."

What do you think about this latest Look Back tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!