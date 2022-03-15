Nicolas Cage’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the new movie in which Nic Cage plays an exaggerated version of himself, has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% fresh rating. This reflects only 15 reviews so far, all from audiences who caught the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas, so it’s unlikely this will hold as perfect, but that’s a pretty good sign that the movie will be warmly received when it does finally get out to a wider audience and more critics get a chance to see and review it.

The film’s first trailer dropped earlier this month, revealing that it centers on Cage (as himself) and Pedro Pascal (who plays a Cage superfan) on a wild road trip. Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle‘s Neil Patrick Harris, who played a cartoonish, sex-obsessed version of himself in that series, also stars.

Variety‘s Owen Glieberman described it as “A commercial comedy that has a delirious good time poking fun at Nicolas Cage, celebrating everything that makes him Nicolas Cage — and, in the end, actually becoming a Nicolas Cage movie, which turns out to be both a cheesy thing and a special thing.”

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage is down on his luck and struggling to find any solid work. He’s offered $1 million to attend a superfan’s birthday, only to get tangled up in a government operation.

In addition to Cage and Pascal, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ike Barinholtz. The film is directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. The film was always written to star Cage as himself. Cage is also one of the producers on the film, alongside Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent:

“Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22nd.