Night of the Sicario Trailer Has Danger Around Every Corner for Natasha Henstridge

Following her breakout role in Species, Natasha Henstridge would go on to star in a number of action and sci-fi films in subsequent years, with the actress returning to the world of thrilling suspense in Night of the Sicario, which just got its first trailer. The film also stars Manny Perez and Costas Mandylor, and is directed by Joth Riggs. You can check out the trailer for Night of the Sicario above before the film lands in theaters on April 16th and On Demand and Digital HD on April 20th. You can also check out a new poster for the film below.

Natasha Henstridge (Species) and Costas Mandylor (Saw franchise) star in this action-packed, suspenseful thriller that will shock you at every turn. While transporting the family of a key witness in a federal trial against the cartel, DEA agents are ambushed in a fatal shootout. Now the survivors, including the witness’ young daughter, must take refuge in a nearby home as the ruthless sicarios hunt them down. With danger at every corner and a violent hurricane wiping out any chance of outside help, they must play a deadly game of cat and mouse with the cartel to live through the night.

"When looking for my next story to tell I came across the script for Night of the Sicario (née Blindsided) and was immediately drawn into its uniqueness," Riggs shared in a statement. "On one hand it’s an exciting action/thriller involving dangerous sicarios who are sent to intercept the family of a witness in federal protection who's testifying against the Colombian Cartel, but at the heart of it is Taylor Ward (Natasha Henstridge), a woman who is struggling to maintain her father's legacy - the senior care facility he built when she was a young girl. As she struggles to keep the business afloat with only a handful of remaining residents, it’s the last glimmer of hope of maintaining her father’s memory."

He continued, "As a hurricane bears down on the city, a botched ambush results in the young daughter of the witness (played by newcomer Addison Kendall) escaping to Taylor’s nearby facility where she hides out. When the sicarios discover this, a deadly cat and mouse takes place inside the huge but aging mansion. But one thing the sicarios do not take into account is the strength of Taylor and her five remaining residents whom she considers family. But these seniors are anything but helpless. Their wisdom and experience are far more formidable than expected."

Riggs concluded, "While so many action films today tend to just give you two-dimensional cardboard cutout characters, I tried very hard to give each character the depth and richness they deserve. Taylor is a compassionate “mother hen” who cares deeply about her residents, but it’s the seniors who surprise. Each one with their own story, their wisdom and experience is honored and contributes greatly to the final outcome. The important themes of this film include the value of family, which doesn’t always mean blood-related. It’s also about respecting and honoring the generations that have gone before us and appreciating them for their wisdom and experience. This movie is ultimately about family - those we love now and those who have gone before us."

Night of the Sicario lands in theaters on April 16th and On Demand and Digital HD on April 20th.

