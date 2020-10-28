SYFY Airing Nightmare on Elm Street Marathon This Thursday

✖

Horror fans all have their favorite franchises they like to revisit throughout October, but for those A Nightmare on Elm Street fans who have been slacking on revisiting the franchise, SYFY has got you covered, as it will be airing five installments from the series on Thursday, October 29th, which includes the original 1984 film that launched the series. With these airings being on television, it does mean you'll have to suffer through commercials and some of the more intense sequences of violence will be slightly censored, but for anyone who potentially needs to get some work done around the house while appreciating the atmosphere of Freddy Krueger's terror, SYFY will give you nearly 16 hours of nightmares with the marathon. You can head to SYFY's website to see a full listing of the schedule.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

11:55 a.m. ET - Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

1:57 p.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

3:58 p.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

6 p.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

8 p.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

10 p.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

12 a.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

2:02 a.m. ET - A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

This isn't the only marathon audiences can look forward to in these final days of October, as SYFY also has movie marathons slated for Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st as well.

On Friday, SYFY is hosting a "Mask Up Marathon," which they describe, "Even some of the deadliest villains think safety comes first! Mask up for a marathon featuring these masked murderers, including Halloween (2007), Leatherface, Jason X, Jigsaw, The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, The Mask, Friday the 13th: Jason Goes to Hell, and You Might Be the Killer."

On Halloween itself, SYFY is broadcasting the entire Harry Potter franchise,

Additionally, for the entire month, SYFY WIRE is partnering with Universal Orlando Resort to give viewers the opportunity to purchase Halloween Horror Nights-themed merchandise from the comfort of their home. Beginning early October, select merchandise that is currently available in the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida — including sweatshirts, tees, face coverings, shot glasses, and more — will be available for fans to shop via an online hub on SYFY.com. This digital shopping experience, powered by NBCUniversal Checkout, kicks off a new editorial web series that will allow fans to shop their favorite gear from their favorite SYFY content, all year long.

Learn more by heading to SYFY's website.

Will you be tuning in to these marathons? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!