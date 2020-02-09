Nike Releases First Look at LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 Tune Squad Shoes

Space Jam 2 isn’t supposed to hit theaters until 2021, but LeBron James is already getting some sick footwear in honor of the film. A couple of weeks ago, Nike unveiled some sneakers that the star of the sequel will be wearing in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Those were modeled after the Monsters uniforms from the first movie, and that’s cool and all, but fans were wondering where the Tune Squad look was. Well, Internet sleuths came across the good guys’ model this week. Bugs Bunny and co’s colorway is a low-top model. The swoosh is even fluffy trying to emulate the famous rabbit. Red, white, and blue details completed the look.

The details continue with the classic “What’s up Doc?” catchphrase on the inside of the tongue. The sicklier has the old Tune Squad art as well. It’s one big nostalgia trip, which is what the much-anticipated sequel is shaping up to be as well. Luckily for fans, they won’t have to wait that long for the shoes to release. All-Star Weekend is almost here and the shoes will be on sale then.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just like the original movie, there will be other human actors alongside LeBron and his Tune Squad teammates. King James will be joined by Avengers: Endgame‘s Don Cheadle, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green. NBA and WNBA stars will also be along for the ride. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) are all signed on to appear.

Malcolm D. Lee is in the directing chair and James has been trying to make this thing happen for a long time.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

Space Jam 2 is scheduled to debut on July 16, 2021.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That’s right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week’s biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!