Disney's Cancelled Nimona Movie Would Have Starred Chloë Grace Moretz & Riz Ahmed, Project Still Being Shopped

The acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company has already had a complex impact on the entertainment industry, with countless projects being greenlit or cancelled altogether in order to streamline production. One of the most heartbreaking films to fall into the latter category has been Nimona, the feature film that has been in the works at Blue Sky for multiple years, and was less than a year away from its targeted release date. The film would adapt She-Ra and the Princesses of Power creator Noelle Stevenson's beloved graphic novel of the same name -- and now, a new report from Collider lets us know who was planning to star in the project. The report reveals that Riz Ahmed (Venom, Sound of Metal) and Chloe Grace Moretz (Tom & Jerry, Greta) would have voiced two of the three main characters in Nimona.

The report also reveals that Blue Sky, which was officially shuttered by Disney earlier this year, is still trying to explore alternate avenues to finish Nimona. The film was reportedly 75% finished, but still required another ten months of production. While there's no indication if and how Nimona will find a new home, there certainly are possibilities, such as Netflix (which worked with Stevenson on She-Ra) and HBO Max (which is currently working with Stevenson on an adaptation of BOOM! Studios' Lumberjanes).

For those unfamiliar with Nimona, the title began as a webcomic by Stevenson and even served as their senior thesis in art school and was eventually collected into a graphic novel in 2015. The official synopsis for the comic reads:

"Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren't the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona's powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit."

