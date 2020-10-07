Lumberjanes Animated Series in the Works at HBO Max

✖

The Lumberjanes' adventure is set to continue in a pretty epic way. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that an animated TV series based on the beloved Boom! Studios book is currently in the works at HBO Max. Noelle Stevenson, who co-created the original comic series, will be serving as writer and executive producer on the project. If Lumberjanes does get picked up by HBO Max, it is expected to launch with an animated special, before going into an animated series. Stevenson, who created Netflix's hit animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, is expected to direct the special, as well as some of the series' potential episodes. The news was first revealed in an event listing for the Children's Media Association, where Stevenson was appearing as part of a virtual event.

Lumberjanes tells the story of five friends - April, Jo, Mal, Molly, and Ripley – who meet one fateful summer at a camp named Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types. Their differences aren’t the only thing they have to canoe around as the girls soon discover there area mysterious and supernatural forces afoot.

The comic, which was co-created by Stevenson, Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, and Brooklyn A. Allen, first was released by Boom! in 2014. The series ultimately ran for 70 issues and 13 graphic novels, gaining a slew of awards, a passionate fanbase, and even a crossover with DC's Gotham Academy along the way. The comic series is expected to officially conclude in December of this year.

Watters, Ellis, and Allen are all expected to co-executive produce the series, alongside Boom!'s Mette Norkjaer. Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will executive produce the series.

This is the second major attempt to adapt Lumberjanes in some capacity, with a live-action movie adaptation initially conceived in 2015, only to be axed due to the Disney/Fox merger. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a bidding war commenced once Stevenson and Boom! reworked the project into a series. Apple and Peacock were reportedly also interested in potentially taking on the project.

