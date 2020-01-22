No Time to Die Cast Members Reveal The First James Bond Movies They Saw

With a franchise as extensive and long lasting as James Bond, its reputation proceeds it, especially as actors are enlisted for the new films. Spanning almost sixty years and with twenty four movies under its belt, it’s not the same as newcomers to modern movie franchises; and with so many different actors playing the lead role, and so many styles of movies, there are a lot of entry points. This is no more clear than when the cast of the upcoming 25th James Bond movie opened up about which movies in the series they first saw.

Daniel Craig revealed in a round table talk with EW that the first film in the series he was able to watch in theaters was 1973’s Live and Let Die, the Louisiana set film that introduced the world to Roger Moore as the character. Craig said, “I saw Live and Let Die at the cinema with Roger Moore, it was Roger Moore’s first movie. It was terrifying (as a kid). It had a major effect on me… I ended up playing James Bond.”

Rami Malek confirmed that he started at the beginning, or at least very close, saying: “(I saw mine) on the TV with my father, and I think it was either Dr. No or Goldfinger… Both great.”

This would be an appropriate answer for Malek given previous rumors about his character, who some fans theorize is a modern interpretation of Dr. No.

For Lashana Lynch, who stars in the film as Nome, a new 00 agent rumored to be using the “007” codename, her first time seeing James Bond in the theater was with Craig’s first film, Casino Royale. Co-star Lea Seydoux also said Craig’s 2006 reboot was her first experience with the character.

“That was mine actually,” Lynch said to Craig. “You were the first Bond, it was the first I saw for myself going to the cinema without my parents.”

“That just makes me really old, doesn’t it?” Craig quipped after his co-stars confirmed their first times seeing the character on the big screen.

Not to make Craig feel even older, but with the upcoming No Time to Die he will become the only actor to officially play the character of James Bond in three different decades, with his films spanning from 2005 to 2020. This will make his tenure as the character in the EON produced movies the longest of all the actors in the role.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is scheduled to be released in the US on April 8.